"She don't want me" - When current WWE star confessed his love for Sydney Sweeney

Over the past few years, WWE Superstar & YouTube sensation Logan Paul has made several appearances in films and TV shows, including Stitchers, Valley Girl, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Meanwhile, he has confessed to having a major crush on Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney.

During an episode of his Impaulsive podcast in February 2022, Paul opened up about his feelings for the Euphoria star.

"She f**king affects me. No, she affects me. She f**king affects me bro. I said it. Whatever. (...) She has a longtime boyfriend. That's the thing. That's the thing. (...) She don't want me. She's got a nice man," he said. [0:21 - 1:03]

Seth Rollins' current WWE rival praised Sweeney. He pointed out that she is incredible in front of and behind the camera.

"You know what the issue is? So, okay, I gotta convince myself that the character is not the person. Like that's all, I have this thing with actors and the characters and I start like to, like everyone, I like the character a lot. Her character Cassie [in Euphoria], she plays it so well but off camera not on set, bro the girl's incredible. She's incredible, you know, she's like been fixing a Bronco, like a Ford Bronco, like by hand. She's like working with her hands. She's f**king smart. (...) It's hard for me to watch sometimes because I'm just sitting like this, 'ahhhh.' She affects me. I'm swooning over Sweeney," Paul added. [1:09 - 3:18]

Logan Paul sent a four-word message to Seth Rollins following the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Check out his comments here.

Logan Paul is currently under contract with WWE

In April 2021, Logan Paul made his WWE debut. About a year later, the YouTuber competed in his first match when he teamed up with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. About two months later, the 27-year-old signed a multi-year contract with the Stamford-based company.

Paul has since made several appearances in WWE. He even challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. However, he came up short.

The Ohio native recently competed in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. He also made a surprise appearance last Saturday at Elimination Chamber to attack Seth Rollins during the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match.

Logan Paul left fans fuming after attacking Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber 2023. Check out the details here.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes