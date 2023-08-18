Sheamus & 5 other WWE stars who could ruin Edge's potential retirement on SmackDown 

WWE fans are concerned. There appears to be a strong chance that Edge will wrestle his last match, at least for World Wrestling Entertainment, on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

The night is set up to be a big deal. The Rated-R Superstar will celebrate 25 years of being with the Titanic wrestling promotion. He will then go on to compete against his real-life friend Sheamus. Edge noted that this is the final match left on his current contract.

If the plans are for the multi-time world champion to retire, the timing is perfect. The show will be held in Toronto, Edge's hometown, where he debuted two and a half decades ago. It could be a beautiful ending.

Of course, this is pro wrestling. There's a chance that even if the plan is for Edge to retire during SmackDown that things may go awry. Several superstars could crash his celebration or even viciously assault the former world champion. Who could mess up the legend's potential retirement?

Below are six WWE stars who could ruin Edge's potential retirement on SmackDown.

#6. Sheamus is the most obvious option

Sheamus is a multi-time world champion in WWE. He has been a near-constant presence in the company for close to 15 years now, regularly competing on ECW, RAW, and SmackDown. He's even dabbled in NXT, albeit briefly.

The Celtic Warrior is part of The Brawling Brutes. The faction also includes Ridge Holland and Butch, formerly Pete Dunne. The trio were initially heels but became babyfaces organically, thanks to the WWE Universe's respect for their willingness to fight.

Given that Sheamus is set to fight Edge on SmackDown, he'd be the most likely option to interrupt the retirement ceremony if that happens. Many are also speculating a heel turn is on the horizon, meaning that Sheamus could brutally assault Edge and completely ruin his night.

#5. Grayson Waller may want to ruin Edge's big night

Edge and Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller is one of the most annoying and boastful superstars in all of WWE. He got his start on 205 Live and later became a top dog on NXT. While he never won a title, he was a Premium Live Event headliner before his call-up to SmackDown.

The cocky star has a little bit of history with Edge. Waller invited the WWE Hall of Famer onto The Grayson Waller Effect on July 7 this year. His disrespect led to the two wrestling later that night in Grayson's SmackDown in-ring debut.

While Edge was victorious, he showed the Australian respect post-match. Unfortunately, Waller isn't nearly as respectful. The cocky and obnoxious heel may interrupt Edge's retirement, either to talk smack or even attempt to hurt him. At one point, he did something similar to Johnny Gargano when he left NXT.

#4. Jimmy Uso is already hated for what he did to Jey

Jimmy Uso on SmackDown

Jimmy Uso is one half of arguably the greatest tag team in WWE history. The Usos captured a handful of different tag team belts on multiple occasions. They're also the longest-reigning tag team champions in the company.

The multi-time tag team champion could interrupt Edge's retirement. The Toronto fans will be widely behind The Rated-R Superstar, which makes Jimmy either attacking or interrupting the legend all the more frustrating.

While this might seem out of the blue, it could fit with Jimmy's current persona. Jimmy is ruining big moments. He cost his brother, Jey Uso, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Fans have despised him ever since. Imagine the hate if he attacked Edge during the star's potential retirement.

#3. Bobby Lashley & #2. Angelo Dawkins & #1. Montez Ford, the new trio, could make a splash in WWE

A new faction is in town. Fans were surprised to see The Street Profits enter Bobby Lashley's limo several weeks ago on WWE SmackDown. Since then, the trio have been seen chatting.

There was finally action when Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins interrupted a tag team bout between The Good Brothers and The Brawling Brutes. They haven't yet explained their actions in great detail, but it is clear that the trio plans to dominate the blue brand.

If the group truly wishes to inject new blood into the main event scene of WWE, they could do so by taking out a legendary star in Edge. With The Bloodline seemingly taking a break and Edge out of the picture, Lashley and The Street Profits may take the entire blue brand over as their own.