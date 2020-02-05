Sheamus shares honest thoughts on the 'Shorty G' name, Chad Gable as a performer [Exclusive]

Sheamus opened up about Shorty G

Recently, ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate their monumental television deal, I had the pleasure of interviewing several Superstars inside BT Sport's WWE media bus - one of whom was Sheamus!

The Celtic Warrior told me how close he was to retirement following a concussion sustained shortly after WrestleMania, all about his ambition to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship as it's the one prize that has thus far evaded him, as well as fantasy booking a dream football-crossover match, and opening up on whether UFC star and fellow Irishman Conor McGregor will end up in WWE.

One person I had to ask Sheamus about though was his Royal Rumble opponent and recent rival Shorty G - whom The Fella has been embroiled in a rivalry with ever since returning to WWE.

The name change from Chad Gable to 'Shorty G' caused a great deal of controversy among the WWE Universe, and Gable's height has been exaggerated to place him as the punchline for several size jokes over the past few months in WWE, so I asked The Celtic Warrior just what he thought of both the name 'Shorty G' and of Chad Gable as a performer.

What are your thoughts on Shorty G - both the name and Chad Gable as a performer?

The name... I don’t know, it’s not my name. Talent-wise, he’s great! I watched his matches with Corbin and we've watched a lot of Shorty G, and he has a lot of talent. A lot of talent.

