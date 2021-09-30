5 ways to bring Sheamus back in WWE once cleared for in-ring competition

One of the most experienced superstars on the WWE roster, Sheamus, underwent a second nose surgery on Wednesday, September 29.

The Celtic Warrior injured his nose on the May 31 episode of Monday Night Raw with a stiff hit from Humberto Carrillo. A few days later, he had his first nose surgery.

Upon his return to Monday Night RAW, Sheamus was seen wearing a protective mask but injured his nose again in a match against Jeff Hardy on the September 20 episode of RAW.

The former World Champion competed in a triple threat match at Extreme Rules for the United States Championship against Damian Priest and Jeff Hardy. The next night on RAW, Sheamus had another no disqualification match against 'The Archer of Infamy' for the title he lost, further aggravating his injury.

Sheamus @WWESheamus ..once more unto the breach dear friends.. 2x wwe👃job champion. ..once more unto the breach dear friends.. 2x wwe👃job champion. https://t.co/uPK0v6GKug

As things stand, Sheamus is indefinitely out of action with no specific date set for his return. We hope he makes a speedy recovery to be back soon.

This article looks at five ways WWE could bring Sheamus back once he is cleared for in-ring competition.

#5 Sheamus puts Dominik Mysterio over on SmackDown

Dominik Mysterio is one of the brightest WWE Superstars on the SmackDown roster. However, feuding against The Usos in tag-team competition with his father Rey Mysterio and a rivalary with Sami Zyan in singles competition hasn't been enough to put him over.

WWE can give Sheamus a go on the blue-brand with a possible feud against Dominik Mysterio when the former is cleared for in-ring action. The Celtic Warrior could play a veteran heel in feuding with young babyface Dominik; this could be quite the storyline to put the younger Mysterio over.

We recently saw Sheamus play a similar role against Humberto Carrillo on RAW before he began his rivalry with Damian Priest.

Edited by Angana Roy