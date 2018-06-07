Shinsuke Nakamura and 5 other WWE superstars on the main roster who are going to win their first World Championship in the near future

Shinsuke Nakamura will likely win his first WWE Championship soon - but who else will follow suit?

Divesh Merani ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 04:00 IST

Nakamura and Styles will do battle in a Last Man Standing Match at Money in the Bank

Whether Nakamura will be crowned the WWE Champion less than two week's time at Money in the Bank or not, his work since turning heel warrants a WWE Championship victory. Nakamura turned heel at WrestleMania, following his WWE title bout against AJ Styles. After a false showing of respect, he viciously low-blowed the WWE Champion. Since then, he has been on a barrage of low-blows and forgetting the English language in the process.

His character work has been stellar and is currently light years ahead than when he was a babyface. He is one of the most entertaining parts of a severely rejuvenated Smackdown. After two disappointing non-finishes between Styles and Nakamura, they are set to collide again at Money in the Bank.

The two former New Japan stars will face each other in a Last Man Standing match at the pay-per-view in a match which will surely produce a definitive winner. This feels like Nakamura's time to hold the WWE Title, especially since AJ's reign as champion has not exactly been great due to no fault of his own. But even if he does not win the belt here, he is sure to receive his due, especially with his excellent work as a heel. Shinsuke Nakamura is surely a future WWE Champion.

Here are five other WWE Superstars on the main roster who are going to become the WWE or Universal Champion at some point in the near future.

#1 Braun Strowman

Strowman looks great with a championship belt

The most obvious first-time World Champion in the WWE would be Braun Strowman. After an annoyingly long year of building him up, his match with Brock Lesnar at No Mercy was highly detrimental to him. Strowman luckily recovered from the setback but has not exactly been showered with creative gold. He does remain one of the most entertaining parts of Monday Night Raw, even if the show has fallen off a cliff in recent weeks.

In terms of looking strong, Strowman is quite heavily protected. With such a strong portrayal of his character, it is baffling that he isn't being used properly. He won the Raw Tag Team titles with a 10-year-old at WrestleMania before relinquishing them on the Raw after 'Mania.

He then went on to team with Bobby Lashley to decimate Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. All of this is happening while Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are having a stinker of a feud for the Universal Championship.

Braun Strowman won the Greatest Royal Rumble Match and broke the record for most eliminations in a Rumble match (if it counts). That certainly warrants a reward better than a showpiece championship belt and trophy. Brock Lesnar's reign as champion has become monotonous and we need a way out of it soon.

The best person to save us all from Big Bad Brock is The Monster Among Men, as Strowman wins his first World Championship by slaying The Beast. SummerSlam would be a great place for WWE to crown their new male megastar but if it doesn't happen then, Braun Strowman will become the Universal Champion by WrestleMania 35.