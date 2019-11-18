Shinsuke Nakamura wants to fight former WWE Champion

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Nov 2019, 18:27 IST SHARE

Shinsuke Nakamura with Sami Zayn

For the past few weeks, Sami Zayn has been attempting to get Daniel Bryan on board with him and the WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Two weeks ago, while Zayn once again made the proposition to the former WWE Champion backstage, Bryan became the latest victim of The Fiend.

Following the attack from the WWE Universal Champion, Daniel Bryan got the offer yet again on the previous episode of Friday Night SmackDown but right away rejected it. He suggested Sami Zayn to rather give his services to someone like Braun Strowman. The WWE Intercontinental Champion has been a silent observer to the entire scenario. But when Bryan turned down Sami Zayn's proposal, Shinsuke Nakamura took to Twitter and expressed his desire to have a match with him.

I am waiting for the day that I can fight with you with all my heart... my friend @WWEDanielBryan

I am waiting for the day that I can fight with you with all my heart... my friend @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/G3GUG6rlZw — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) November 16, 2019

Daniel Bryan vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura and Bryan are two of the best athletes on the SmackDown roster. Although they have faced each other on numerous occasions on the Blue brand, the fans will never be tired to see them lock horns inside the squared circle.

As Daniel Bryan is currently in a quest to win the WWE Universal Championship from The Fiend Bray Wyatt, we may have to wait a bit to see him wrestle Shinsuke Nakamura.

Want us to know your thoughts on the matches that you see on TV? Go to our WWE section to rate and comment about them!