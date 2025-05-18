Shocking Cody Rhodes return? - 4 possible finishes to John Cena vs. R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event

John Cena is set to face R-Truth in a non-title match at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24 in Tampa, Florida. Truth gets to face his "childhood hero" and earn revenge after being put through a table in their last encounter at the post-Backlash press conference.

Ad

While the Undisputed WWE Championship is not on the line, The Last Real Champion should be feeling confident about his chances of winning the match. Truth, on the other hand, is set to have the biggest match of his career.

Let's look at four possible finishes to their match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

#1. John Cena wins a squash match

Ad

Trending

On paper, John Cena and R-Truth are both WWE legends. However, Cena is not in the same stratosphere as Truth based on their accolades alone. However, the former K-Kwik has established himself as one of the funniest and most lovable WWE Superstars in history.

With Cena as a full-blown heel now, he should be winning this one in a squash match. He needs to look dominant after using the championship belt to win his last two matches.

Ad

#2. R-Truth wins via disqualification

R-Truth (Credit: WWE.com)

As suggested by huge wrestling fan and celebrity O'Shea Jackson Jr., R-Truth has a chance to win this match. WWE can go in different directions to give Truth the victory. However, it might be better to use this match to put more heat on John Cena.

Ad

Since turning heel, Cena has had his moments as a bad guy, but his heat has started to die down due to The Rock's non-appearances. He needs to show his aggressive side and beat Truth down to a bloody pulp, similar to what he did to Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber.

It doesn't matter if it's a win or loss for The Last Real Champion; it's all about the message.

#3. John Cena wins, Randy Orton attacks him after

Ad

While John Cena can beat up R-Truth and still get the win, plus the heat from the crowd, WWE could also just give the two legends the time to tell a good story in the ring. It might lead to a better reception, especially if they go on a different route after the match.

With Cena possibly beating down Truth, Randy Orton could sneak up and hit an RKO on his rival. It will likely prompt a rematch at Money in the Bank in Los Angeles next month. Orton also has to hit an RKO on Truth for interfering at Backlash.

Ad

#4. R-Truth wins with help from a returning Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and John Cena (Credit: WWE.com)

Truth winning by disqualification is a cheap victory, so why not give him an upset win for the ages? It's not for the Undisputed WWE Championship in any case, so a loss won't hurt John Cena's farewell tour.

Cena should be confident enough to taunt Truth before a returning Cody Rhodes distracts The Last Real Champion, who gets rolled up and pinned. That could give the WWE Universe a nostalgic vibe since it's similar to way back when Stone Cold Steve Austin distracted The Rock so The Hurricane could pick up the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More