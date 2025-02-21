Shocking heel turn, Last Man Standing Match for Elimination Chamber? 4 things Cody Rhodes can do on WWE SmackDown this week

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will air tomorrow on the USA Network. The three-hour program will continue building toward two major upcoming premium live events: Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania.

Tomorrow's show is looking stacked. Cody Rhodes is set to be in a key match on the card, as he'll team up with Braun Strowman and Damian Priest to take on The New Bloodline's Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Solo Sikoa.

Despite that, Cody will likely do more than just a match. He is the world champion, and with it being WrestleMania season, major stories need to start building for the son of the son of a plumber.

This article will look at four things The American Nightmare could do on SmackDown before his major six-man tag team match main event. This includes setting up a huge bout for Elimination Chamber and even turning heel.

#4. He could agree to a Last Man Standing Match with Solo Sikoa at Elimination Chamber Toronto

Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes have been enemies for a long time. When Solo was the Enforcer of The Bloodline, the two were at odds, thanks to Roman Reigns. Once Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship, things only grew worse.

Solo and Cody battled over the coveted world title in 2024 occasionally. They went to war at WWE SummerSlam and even later clashed in a Steel Cage Match. Now, Solo is attacking Rhodes and wants gold again.

Cody could agree to wrestle Solo for the title, perhaps at Elimination Chamber next weekend. This time, however, the ante could be upped considerably. Cody and Solo could agree to a Last Man Standing Match. In theory, this would be the blow-off match for their rivalry.

#3. Cody Rhodes could instead challenge Jacob Fatu to an Undisputed WWE Championship Match

Expand Tweet

As noted, Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa fought a few times over the Undisputed WWE Title. Each time, The American Nightmare stood tall. There is no real question mark about who the better wrestler is.

As a result, Cody might not feel Solo deserves a shot at the belt, especially since he's coming off a major loss to Roman Reigns. Instead, Cody could decide a different member of this little crew deserves one: Jacob Fatu.

The Samoan Werewolf is quickly becoming one of WWE's top stars, and he has made it clear that he wants Cody's gold. Rhodes could acquiesce, offering Fatu the shot instead of Solo. This would create more drama within the group and an even more exciting match.

#2. He could cut a promo calling out each member of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso won the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match. This means he gets a guaranteed world title shot at WrestleMania. Jey has since chosen Gunther to be his opponent and the World Heavyweight Championship to be the title he's chasing.

WWE is holding a Men's Elimination Chamber Match next weekend to determine Cody Rhodes' challenger at the biggest show of the year. Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and John Cena are the six competitors looking to win and go on to fight Cody.

Before Rhodes' big Six-Man Tag Team Match on SmackDown, The American Nightmare could cut a promo calling out and running down each man one by one. Cody is an expert orator; when he feels like it, he can cut someone down on the microphone. This would be a tremendously entertaining segment, motivating each star to win.

#1. Rhodes could turn heel on Damian Priest

As noted, Cody Rhodes has a huge Six-Man Tag Team Match on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The American Nightmare will team up with Braun Strowman and Damian Priest to battle Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga.

Damian Priest and Cody Rhodes have an interesting dynamic. They've battled each other a lot, but now they share mutual respect. Still, Damian wants the Undisputed WWE Title and hasn't hidden that fact. Cody might not be happy about that revelation.

On SmackDown, Cody could shock the world and turn heel on Damian Priest. If they lose their match, he could attack Damian afterward. If he nails a handful of CrossRhodes in a row or pummels Priest to a bloody pulp, it would create a lot of buzz for WrestleMania.

