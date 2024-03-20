Should Triple H be concerned about AEW beating WWE to sign 10-time world champion and two other major stars?

Triple H has recently been receiving praise for his work in WWE. The Stamford-based promotion's storylines are engaging, fans are more invested in superstars, and overall production value has improved. However, many people still argue that AEW has the upper hand after recently signing three major stars.

Triple H became the head of creative in WWE after Vince McMahon resigned from his position in June 2022. Fans and professionals have since noted the improvement in the quality of the Stamford-based promotion's storylines and production value. Another thing The Game did when he took over as Chief Content Officer was re-sign several released wrestlers and add new star power to the roster, like CM Punk and Jade Cargill.

Among other stars that fans expected to see join the Stamford-based company were six-time World Champion Mercedes Monè, formerly known as Sasha Banks, Kazuchika Okada, and Will Ospreay. However, the three stars opted to join AEW instead. Due to this, many people claimed that The King of Kings should be concerned, but that is not the case.

Triple H should not be concerned with AEW signing Mercedes, Kazuchika, and Will. As mentioned above, The Game re-signed several stars to the Stamford-based company in 2022. The promotion's current roster does not lack talented stars, and WWE even has some wrestlers that they can improve and focus on in the coming months.

The Stamford-based promotion also has plenty of up-and-coming stars in NXT. Some of them have even engaged in intense feuds on the main roster, such as Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes. The Stamford-based promotion can invest in them instead of signing more stars.

The only issue that will arise in Triple H's management is they won't be able to renew the contracts of several stars. An example of this is Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch's contracts are set to expire.

Why did Mercedes Mone, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada choose AEW over WWE?

Mercedes Mone at AEW Dynamite: Big Business.

Mercedes Mone, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada all reportedly met with the Stamford-based promotion before signing with All Elite Wrestling. As it turns out, their reason for signing with the Jacksonville-based company was similar.

As per reports, Okada, Ospreay, and Mone were all offered higher salaries by AEW than the Stamford-based promotion. It was stated that Okada was offered around $4.5 million per year in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and Mercedes is now reportedly the highest-paid female wrestler. Will also revealed that he got better scheduling in AEW.

What other changes did Triple H implement in WWE?

Aside from the production value and on-screen product in the Stamford-based promotion, there were other changes made backstage as well. As per Randy Orton, WWE Superstars are given more time off to spend with their families.

It would be interesting to witness WWE and AEW's battle to sign talented wrestlers in the future.

