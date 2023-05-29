"Showing Christ our love" - When current top WWE star was caught having s*x with his wife backstage

After spotting her in the crowd during a WWE show, Randy Orton started dating Kim Kessler. The couple went out together for about three years before The Viper proposed to his former fan in July 2015. About four months later, Orton and Kessler tied the knot in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Since she started dating Orton, Kessler has attended several WWE events. During an episode of Monday Night RAW in 2013 at Madison Square Garden, she and Orton were caught being intimate backstage.

During an episode of the Wives of Wrestling podcast, Orton's wife recalled what happened that night, disclosing that The Big Show (Paul Wight) walked in on her and her husband before another security guard did the same.

"Big Show walked in on us in Madison Square Garden. He told us the room to go in. A security guard walked in on us. That's when he had both titles. New, fresh love. There's nothing better, we're showing Christ our love," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Randy Orton has been absent from WWE since May 2022

On the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown, Randy Orton and his RK-Bro partner Matt Riddle lost their RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos. Since then, The Viper has been out of action due to a back injury.

Meanwhile, a recent report from Ringside News suggested that Orton could probably return to in-ring action before the end of 2023.

"Randy Orton has been out of action for far too long, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel for The Viper. We are told that Randy Orton has a return date in the future, it's not this summer but it is in this calendar year."

