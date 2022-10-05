How many WWE Superstars played the Sin Cara character on-screen?

Sin Cara is one of the few masked wrestlers that have performed under the WWE umbrella. Surprisingly, it turns out that just one superstar didn't play the role. Moreover, the two superstars who portrayed the character shared the ring together at one point in their careers.

The original Sin Cara was played by Luis Urive (aka Mistico) and debuted at a RAW live event in March 2011, where he successfully defeated Primo. His main roster debut came the following month. In July of that same year, he was suspended for 30 days after violating WWE's wellness program.

Despite the suspension, the character returned on the August 12 episode of SmackDown but was played by Jorge Arriaga. He continued portraying the character until Urive returned, who quickly confronted the 'impostor.'

The two stars engaged in a feud as Arriaga turned heel with a dark/black look while Urive, who was the face, sported a blue aesthetic. At Hell in a Cell 2011, Urive defeated his rival, but their feud continued. During an October episode of SmackDown, they engaged in a Mask vs. Mask match, where the original won.

In 2014, Urive was released from the company, with Arriaga reprising the masked moniker to form The Lucha Dragons alongside Kalisto. The character was removed from television after Arriaga was released in 2019.

Sin Cara vs. Sin Cara storyline wasn't WWE's idea

After their release from the promotion, both wrestlers have continued to compete in different promotions. Jorge Arriaga, now known as Cinta de Oro, recalled how the idea of his storyline with Luis Urive came about.

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Defined, Cinta revealed that back in FCW, he told Triple H about how it was based on real-life experience.

"It wasn't WWE's idea," De Oro said. "It was none of the writers ideas to do Sin Cara vs. Sin Cara. The idea came about because I had a meeting with Hunter back in the day in FCW and I told him the story about Mistico and Mistico, how everything came about and that's how the idea came about."

It will be interesting to see if the popular masked character returns for another run in the company moving forward.

