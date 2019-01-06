Six Things That Prove WWE Is Getting Better

Vince McMahon and his family have actually followed through on their promise of a shakeup

What a roller coaster ride its been.

While WWE was down in the slumps just a few short weeks ago, it honestly seems like they are getting things back on track. Of course not everything is perfect right now and the company still has a few flaws they need to work on, but for the most part, they have delivered on the promises they made to make things better.

They also have taken actions to get fans genuinely interested in the overall product again, which has proven to be a difficult task for the company on occasion. Whether they retain that interest remains to be seen and will be highly dependent on what happens next, thus why the possibilities seem endless at this point for the company.

With that being said and an upward trend starting to take shape, here are five things that prove WWE is getting good again. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and also be sure to let us know what you believe WWE needs to work on to make things even better.

#5 Addressing the problems

At least WWE has admitted that Brock Lesnar being champion is a problem.

One particular thing WWE has started doing is actually addressing their problems in storylines and it is honestly nice to know that the overall product is becoming self-aware again. Beyond that, it has acted as its own sort of driving force storyline wise to help create change, which is another reason its a very good thing for the company.

In fact, between Seth Rollins' scathing criticisms of Monday Night Raw over the last month and Daniel Bryan addressing the fickleness of The WWE Universe, it feels like The WWE is more self-aware than ever and more than willing to make fun of themselves if it means that it will make things more interesting.

In the end, it is a great thing that they aren't trying to hide their flaws anymore. They are actively addressing each and every problem they have had over the past couple of months and incorporating them into storylines for fans to enjoy. If nothing else, it is a very positive step for the company and could be indicative of great things moving forward.

