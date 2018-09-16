Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

SKFabe: Hottest WWE News of the Week (16th September, 2018)

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.95K   //    16 Sep 2018, 09:30 IST

The Shield were almost a member down this year!
The Shield were almost a member down this year!

The WWE may be hours away from their Hell in a Cell 2018 Pay-Per-View, with both their go-home Raw and SmackDown shows building towards the show which will be headlined by Braun Strowman Vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Title.

But what we're interested in here for SKFabe: Hottest WWE News of the Week is the behind the scenes stuff, the real-life stuff, the....Okay, you get it. The juicy backstage news that leads to what we see on WWE television!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

For example, on last week's SKFabe: Hottest WWE News of the Week we covered Shawn Michael's ring return, Matt Riddle hitting out at Dana White and The Shield botching their Triple Power-Bomb at a house show.

And this week we have even more huge news to give you in our weekly WWE news roundup so buckle up!

#1. Matt Hardy tells fan he wrestled his last match for WWE

Is 'Woken' Matt Hardy too 'Broken' to continue wrestling?
Is 'Woken' Matt Hardy too 'Broken' to continue wrestling?

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Matt Hardy told a fan that he had just wrestled his last match for the company following a house show match where he partnered with Bray Wyatt and took on The B-Team and Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Here's what the Observer had to say,

According to a report we got, after a three-way tag title match on the 9/7 Raw show Birmingham where Ziggler & McIntyre retained over The B Team and Matt Hardy & Wyatt, a fan after the match begged Hardy not to retire. His response was, “Unfortunately, I don’t have a choice. This was probably my last match ever.”

It's worth adding that Hardy did wrestle on the night after in Edinburg, Texas. But, it seems Matt Hardy's days left as an in-ring competitor might be as low as in the double-digits, or even on a week-by-week basis

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
205 Live The Rock Dean Ambrose
Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
SKFabe: Hottest WWE News of the Week (9th September, 2018)
RELATED STORY
SKFabe: Hottest WWE News of the Week (2nd September, 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE 205 Live Results: September 4, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE 205 Live Results: September 11, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Championship match set for post Hell in a Cell...
RELATED STORY
Grading each match on 205 Live (9/11/18)
RELATED STORY
205 Live Results: August 7, 2018
RELATED STORY
Grading the 9/4/18 Episode of 205 Live
RELATED STORY
WWE 205 Live Results: August 28, 2018
RELATED STORY
205 Live Results: July 17, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us