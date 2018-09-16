SKFabe: Hottest WWE News of the Week (16th September, 2018)

The Shield were almost a member down this year!

The WWE may be hours away from their Hell in a Cell 2018 Pay-Per-View, with both their go-home Raw and SmackDown shows building towards the show which will be headlined by Braun Strowman Vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Title.

But what we're interested in here for SKFabe: Hottest WWE News of the Week is the behind the scenes stuff, the real-life stuff, the....Okay, you get it. The juicy backstage news that leads to what we see on WWE television!

For example, on last week's SKFabe: Hottest WWE News of the Week we covered Shawn Michael's ring return, Matt Riddle hitting out at Dana White and The Shield botching their Triple Power-Bomb at a house show.

And this week we have even more huge news to give you in our weekly WWE news roundup so buckle up!

#1. Matt Hardy tells fan he wrestled his last match for WWE

Is 'Woken' Matt Hardy too 'Broken' to continue wrestling?

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Matt Hardy told a fan that he had just wrestled his last match for the company following a house show match where he partnered with Bray Wyatt and took on The B-Team and Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Here's what the Observer had to say,

According to a report we got, after a three-way tag title match on the 9/7 Raw show Birmingham where Ziggler & McIntyre retained over The B Team and Matt Hardy & Wyatt, a fan after the match begged Hardy not to retire. His response was, “Unfortunately, I don’t have a choice. This was probably my last match ever.”

It's worth adding that Hardy did wrestle on the night after in Edinburg, Texas. But, it seems Matt Hardy's days left as an in-ring competitor might be as low as in the double-digits, or even on a week-by-week basis

