SKFabe: Hottest WWE News of the Week (9th September, 2018)

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.82K // 09 Sep 2018, 15:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tons more huge WWE news on this weeks round-up!

It's been another action-packed week for the WWE with Monday Night Raw giving us a whole bunch of bonkers surprises, and SmackDown Live also throwing out a few surprises. Not to mention NXT's huge champion vs champion announcement.

But what we're interested in here for SKFabe: Hottest WWE News of the Week is the behind the scenes stuff, the real-life stuff, the....Okay, you get it. The juicy backstage news that leads to what we see in the week.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Read Also: 5 of the Shield's Greatest Enemies

But, before we get started with this week's, let's do a quick recap of the news on last week's SKFabe: Hottest WWE News of the Week (2nd September, 2018) with John Cena returning to action with a new move, Kevin Owens' WWE status confirmed and the Rock being challenged for WrestleMania.

All caught up? Okay, good. In that case, let's get straight into our SKFabe news round-up for this week!

#1 Shawn Michaels to return to the ring AND wrestle at least 5 matches

Could 'The Heartbreak Kid' return?

Shawn Michaels returned to Monday Night Raw to discuss the upcoming match between Triple-H and Undertaker and Super Show-Down but ended up in a verbal confrontation with 'The Deadman' himself, where Michaels alluded to his retirement several times.

This sparked speculation that Michaels might return to the ring, and indeed several wrestling sites have now come forward with sources from the WWE suggesting that the WWE are planning Michaels' return to the ring.

What's more! Michaels is allegedly pencilled in to wrestle give matches during his return run, with his current opponents expected to be The Undertaker, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano from NXT, the fifth opponent is unknown.

1 / 6 NEXT