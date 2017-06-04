SKFabe: Top WWE News of the Week- June 03, 2017

It was an eventful week, heading into WWE Extreme Rules 2017.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2017, 19:19 IST

It was a newsworthy week, not just for Kurt Angle

Just when one WWE pay-per-view concludes, it seems that another is upon us. This weekend, yet again, we shall bring you fresh updates from Extreme Rules, results, highlights, and even a ‘best and worst’ article. However, while that pay-per-view may be newsworthy, the week leading up to the event has been full of happenings. Some of the news was pleasant, some of it was tragic, and some of it was monumental. In case you missed any of it, we bring you your weekly news roundup in this series we call- SKFabe. Read on.

#1 Chris Jericho revealed why he left the WWE

The listmaker is currently on tour with his band

Chris Jericho had a dream run during his time in WWE recently. Not only did he reinvent himself at a time when most veterans call it quits, but he also managed to become a babyface that the audience roots for. While on tour with his band, he revealed why he is no longer with WWE.

Jericho knew it was time to end his run after he turned babyface. He told Uproxx Magazine recently that his best work had always been as a heel and that he did not want to deal with the hardcore fans, who routinely turn on babyfaces.

In the same interview, Jericho maintained he would never go for a part-time schedule. Y2J said that he improved by being on the road with younger talent and offering them his experience. Jericho also said that during the end of his run, he would be open to an anti-Brock Lesnar schedule where he’d appear on Live Events but not on the actual TV product.

Can you say ‘Greatest of all Time?’

Also read: WWE Extreme Rules 2017: 5 rules you need to know