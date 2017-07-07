SKFabe: Top WWE News of the week- 7th July, 2017

From Roman Reigns to the US President, everyone made news this week.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jul 2017, 21:06 IST

Will Roman Reigns face The Undertaker, one more time?

This was an eventful week, not merely for WWE but for the entire wrestling fraternity as Impact Wrestling celebrated 15 years of existence with Slammiversary and also, by changing their name to Global Force Wrestling, on this grand occasion. Moreover, NJPW arrived on American shores and crowned their first ever United States Champion too.

While WWE had a pretty nondescript week, when compared to the other promotions, they still made enough waves to warrant yet another SKFabe article, where we’ve tried to capture the highlights from the wrestling company in one place. Read on!

#1 Did Reigns challenge The Undertaker to a rematch?

Yes, he did!

The Undertaker presumably wrestled for the last time at Wrestlemania 33, where he was just a shadow of his former self and let Roman Reigns go over. Thereafter, he took off his gloves and his coat, leaving them in the middle of the ring and presumably retiring from active in-ring competition.

In the aftermath of the incident, Roman Reigns was drowned in a sea of boos from the WWE Universe who did not appreciate the fact that the despised Reigns was the one to retire The Phenom. We’d assumed that the chapter was over, but Reigns called out The Undertaker at a live event in Singapore, quite recently.

It looks like the feud is not dead and buried, no pun intended. Would you like to see this match happen yet another time?