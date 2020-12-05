This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown delivered quite an interesting show for the fans. The main event of the show featured Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens in action. Reigns teamed up with Jey Uso whereas Otis partnered with KO to avenge his brutal beatdown at the hands of Jey Uso last week.

We also saw two title matches added to the upcoming pay-per-view, TLC. The Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Kevin Owens in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. In addition to that, we will see a championship match between Sasha Banks and Carmella for the WWE SmackDown Women’s title.

In this article, we will take a look at Superstars who flopped on SmackDown this week and those who impressed during the show. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Impressed on SmackDown: Roman Reigns

Roman reigns is all about business on SmackDown

Roman Reigns kickstarted this week’s SmackDown alongside Paul Heyman and Jey Uso in an interview segment with Kayla Braxton. Throughout his chat with the host, Reigns made it a point to constantly put Braxton down which evidently made him come across as the bad guy. He also took a dig at Jey Uso by saying that his cousin might be one of the greatest tag team performers of this era, but he owes his push in the last couple of months to Reigns.

He was then interrupted by Kevin Owens who has gone above and beyond to get under the skin of The Tribal Chief. However, it was good to see Reigns hold his own on SmackDown while he was involved in a conversation with one of the best talkers in the business. We also saw Jey Uso make an interference and reach for the mic which evidently made Reigns quite angry. Later in the night, Reigns teamed up with Jey Uso to take on Otis and Kevin Owens.

Fast forward to the main event; Roman Reigns ensured that he is the last one to enter the match. The delay in his arrival led to Kevin Owens and Otis inflicting a lot of punishment on Jey Uso. Ultimately, Reigns arrived and helped his cousin against their opponents. The closing moments of the match saw Reigns demanding Jey Uso to tag him in, but the latter refused to oblige.

An agitated Reigns then entered the ring and held KO into a submission maneuver. This led to the match ending in disqualification following which, Reigns and Uso brutalized Owens with multiple chair shots. But Reigns took it a step further and started beating up Jey Uso for not listening to The Tribal Chief, pulling off an ultra-heel move in the process, it will be interesting to see the consequences of these actions unfold over the next couple of months.