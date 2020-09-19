From an interesting exploration of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's bond to Sasha Banks revealing her thoughts on Bayley's brutal ambush, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The Blue brand delivered another entertaining episode last night. As of now, SmackDown might be better in various aspects when compared to Monday Night RAW. Let's hope that this impressive streak continues even beyond WWE Clash of Champions.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (September 18, 2020).

#5: Bayley assaulted Sasha Banks in the WWE Performance Center

For the first time since The Golden Role Models broke up, Sasha Banks returned to WWE by providing her perspective on Bayley's attack.

Banks cut an emotional promo from the Performance Center, where the former RAW Women's Champion was too overwhelmed by how things ended between herself and Bayley.

Eventually, The Legit Boss said that Bayley wouldn't be the current SmackDown Women's Champion if it wasn't for her support. Banks also staked her claim on Bayley's prestigious title at the end of her promo.

Bayley was present in the WWE Performance Center at the same time, and she launched another attack on her former best friend. Before things could escalate any further, both of them were separated by the on-site staff.

Bayley has transformed from a smug Champion into a dangerous heel, which seems intriguing. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks has all the momentum of the world behind her as a babyface. With Sasha also being cast in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, this feud could end up getting some mainstream attention in the next few weeks.

WWE has ample opportunities to book Sasha Banks vs Bayley as their top feud on SmackDown.