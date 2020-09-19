Create
WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Alexa Bliss hypnotized by The Fiend, two major returns (September 18, 2020)

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso fought side-by-side in a Samoan Street Fight
Kartik Arry
ANALYST
Modified 19 Sep 2020, 15:23 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Advertisement

From an interesting exploration of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's bond to Sasha Banks revealing her thoughts on Bayley's brutal ambush, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The Blue brand delivered another entertaining episode last night. As of now, SmackDown might be better in various aspects when compared to Monday Night RAW. Let's hope that this impressive streak continues even beyond WWE Clash of Champions.

Which show was better this week, RAW or SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (September 18, 2020).

#5: Bayley assaulted Sasha Banks in the WWE Performance Center

For the first time since The Golden Role Models broke up, Sasha Banks returned to WWE by providing her perspective on Bayley's attack.

Banks cut an emotional promo from the Performance Center, where the former RAW Women's Champion was too overwhelmed by how things ended between herself and Bayley.

Eventually, The Legit Boss said that Bayley wouldn't be the current SmackDown Women's Champion if it wasn't for her support. Banks also staked her claim on Bayley's prestigious title at the end of her promo.

Advertisement

Bayley was present in the WWE Performance Center at the same time, and she launched another attack on her former best friend. Before things could escalate any further, both of them were separated by the on-site staff.

Bayley has transformed from a smug Champion into a dangerous heel, which seems intriguing. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks has all the momentum of the world behind her as a babyface. With Sasha also being cast in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, this feud could end up getting some mainstream attention in the next few weeks.

WWE has ample opportunities to book Sasha Banks vs Bayley as their top feud on SmackDown.

Published 19 Sep 2020, 15:23 IST
