It's going to be a good show

We are all set for the last episode of SmackDown before the upcoming WWE pay-per-view, Money in the Bank. We already have the finalized list of participants for both the Men's and Women's MITB Corporate Ladder match. Hence, tonight we will see the creatives adding the final touches to the build-up for other important matches scheduled for the upcoming PPV.

Although there are no title matches scheduled for this week's SmackDown, the champions of the Blue brand are scheduled to engage in crucial encounters this week. Bayley is once again going to team up with her best friend for a tag team match, whereas Braun Strowman is set to confront his challenger, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. The Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, however, might miss the show this week.

Don’t miss WWE’s Greatest Ladder Matches, this Saturday night at 8/7 C on @FOXTV!



https://t.co/0h6OGCpD2C — WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2020

Earlier this week, RAW delivered a fairly decent show, and the Blue brand is expected to follow suit. From budding rivalries to memorable altercations, a lot can transpire on tonight's episode of SmackDown. In this article, we have discussed the significant events that can unfold on WWE's last weekly show ahead of Money in the Bank. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Jeff Hardy set to return to SmackDown tonight

A much-awaited return is scheduled for tonight

Earlier this year, we witnessed the return of former WWE Champion and one-half of the Hardy Boyz, Jeff Hardy. He returned to SmackDown and defeated Baron Corbin in his first match of 2020. As confirmed by the WWE, the Charismatic Enigma is set to return to the Blue brand this week and initiate a new feud.

As per the reports, Jeff will start another chapter of his WWE career by starting a rivalry with SmackDown Superstar, Sheamus. So far, the build-up to a potential feud between the high-flying Superstar and Sheamus has been subtle yet highly entertaining. In the last few weeks, we saw Michael Cole hyping Jeff by discussing his WWE history, but that didn't sit well with the 'Celtic Warrior'. The latter would often walk up to the commentator and bully him into stopping with his praises for Jeff Hardy. Now, it's only fair for the Charismatic Enigma to deliver an apt response.

Excited to be back on #SmackDown tomorrow night! @WWESheamus says he plans on showing up & if he does,I look forward to seeing the fella! pic.twitter.com/FCrLC0A9wY — #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) May 7, 2020

A feud between Sheamus and Jeff will be beneficial for both the Superstars. They are both good performers and can add life to even the slowest of the storylines. We might also see both of them lock horns at Money in the Bank. Even though their feud's build-up hasn't been that intense, a match at the upcoming PPV might just be the thing they need to kickstart a memorable rivalry.

We hope that their interaction plays out well tonight on SmackDown so that we can see them engage in an epic storyline in the coming weeks. Both these Superstars are looking for a compelling run in the Single's competition, and the creatives have a tremendous opportunity right here to use both these SmackDown Superstars to their full potential.