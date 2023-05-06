SmackDown: Did WWE tease former Universal Champion turning on 37-year old star at Backlash?

WWE presented the go-home edition of SmackDown before Backlash, which will emanate from San Juan, Puerto Rico. The show featured Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle, among others, in a backstage segment. At the end of the segment, it appeared that the company teased a potential feud between KO and The Original Bro.

Owens, Zayn, and Riddle appeared together in a backstage segment on SmackDown this week. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions didn’t seem to be too thrilled about The Original Bro’s inclusion in their upcoming six-man tag team match against The Usos and Solo Sikoa this Saturday.

Riddle referenced KO during his recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump as well. The 37-year-old superstar said that Owens was not a fan of his. The latest episode of WWE SmackDown might just have teased a feud between the two superstars, with a possible implosion this weekend in Puerto Rico.

Riddle made his televised return on the RAW after WrestleMania by attacking The Miz during his segment. The Original Bro soon resumed his feud with Solo Sikoa, which led to a No Disqualification Match on SmackDown.

WWE booked the six-man tag team match for Backlash. It remains to be seen which team will come out on top tomorrow night.

Major implosion could happen within The Bloodline at WWE Backlash

Backlash will go down in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Saturday. The May 6 premium live event will see a six-man tag team match between the team of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle against The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

It is possible that The Enforcer will walk out on his brothers during the tag team match. Solo does not seem to be influenced by the words of The Tribal Chief, and his actions could force Roman Reigns to turn face somewhere down the line.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Sikoa hinted that he may not be best pleased if his brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso do not get the job done against Owens, Riddle, and Zayn. Fans will have to wait to see how things go down in just a matter of hours.

