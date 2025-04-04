SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis must send two WWE stars packing this week

This week's WWE SmackDown has some massive matches and segments planned and might add a lot of excitement for WrestleMania 41. Among the matches announced, one is a Last Man Standing match featuring two of the biggest stars on the planet, Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu.

The rivalry between Strowman and Fatu has been ongoing since January, and the Last Man Standing match on SmackDown might end their feud for now. However, some interferences might open the gates for many more feuds in the future.

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga cost Jacob Fatu a match last week on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga have interfered in matches featuring Jacob Fatu. Last week, they cost him an opportunity to win the WWE United States Championship, leaving the star frustrated.

Fatu battled Strowman to determine the No.1 contender for the WWE United States title, but the interruption from the Bloodline ended up leaving the match in the Monster's favor.

The Bloodline might interfere in the Last Man Standing match this week as well

Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu have torn each other apart in the last few weeks and have proved to be each other's greatest rivals as well. The latter wants to get his hands on The Monster but might not want anyone else to interfere in his business.

However, with the match being a No Disqualification contest, it is clear that The Bloodline will make its presence felt in every way possible to take out the Monster. However, Fatu might not like it. The latter was frustrated when Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga interfered in his match last week, and things might go this way again.

Jacob Fatu might ask Nick Aldis to punish The Bloodline

With the looming possibility of The Bloodline interfering again, the Samoan Werewolf could ask Nick Aldis to punish everyone who interferes in the Last Man Standing match without anyone else knowing.

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga could seemingly make their presence felt, leading to Aldis punishing them and escorting them out of the arena.

Considering Solo Sikoa's and Jacob Fatu's roller-coaster relationship lately, a potential rivalry is surely being planned. If Aldis punishes Sikoa for interfering in the match this week, it would be the perfect way for WWE to book a feud between both men, which the fans have been waiting for.

With WrestleMania just a few days away, it is hard to say if WWE would book their match at the Show of Shows in haste and completely ruin its potential. However, the Stamford-based company could begin the feud this week, add an interesting angle at WrestleMania confirming their split, and then book their match for a future event. Fans will have to wait and see what Jacob Fatu has in mind ahead of the massive Last Man Standing match.

