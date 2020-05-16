SmackDown after MITB looks promising

On Sunday, we witnessed WWE’s Money in the Bank PPV, which saw Otis and Asuka win the briefcase in the Men’s and Women’s Ladder Matches respectively. Now, we are set for the first episode of SmackDown after a decent PPV and a promising show is lined up for the fans. Needless to say, the events from the PPV are bound to influence the events that will transpire on tonight’s episode.

From the return of a former Champion to a tournament that will help decide a new Champion, there’s a lot that will unfold on SmackDown this week. In addition, we will see Otis taking a closer look at his Money in the Bank opportunity as he is set to appear as a guest on Miz TV. Maybe, we will get a better insight and find out what the one half of the Heavy Machinery is planning to do with his titles.

The SmackDown Tag Team division has also been interesting lately. After the successful title defense by The New Day at the recently concluded PPV, they are now expected to engage in a feud with just one team. It will be interesting to know who will be their next challengers.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can happen on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Charlotte Flair set to appear on SmackDown

What does the Queen have in mind?

WWE Superstars and the reigning NXT Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair, is set to appear on SmackDown tonight. Right after winning the title at WrestleMania 36, ‘The Queen’ made it clear that she will be defending her title across all the three brands. Hopefully, we will see her confront two other horsewomen, Bayley and Sasha Banks.

It is almost certain that Charlotte will be booked for a match tonight on SmackDown. We could see her in a Champion vs Champion match where she could square off against Bayley. Or we could see her teaming up with someone in a match against the SmackDown Women’s Champion and her best friend, Sasha Banks.

Recently, Charlotte defended her title against Io Shirai on NXT, and it looks like the former Champion, Rhea Ripley, wants to have another shot at the title. Therefore, it is quite possible to see either of those two women attack Charlotte on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. However, one might still expect ‘The Queen’ to have the upper hand on the brand that she once ruled.

With Becky Lynch set to stay away from in-ring action for a while, WWE would want the other three horsewomen to carry the Women’s division. We have seen Bayley and Banks tear their way through the SmackDown women’s division, and a fresh feud might be just what they need before the two best friends are involved in a much-anticipated rivalry.