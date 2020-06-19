SmackDown Preview: 2-time World Champion to return, Matt Riddle to feud with former MITB winner? (June 19, 2020)

From a much-anticipated return to a controversial debut, SmackDown has a lot planned for this week.

So far, no title matches have been announced for tonight.

We are all set for this week’s SmackDown that is expected to bring a lot of surprises for the WWE fans. So far, no title matches have been announced for the show tonight’s show, but there are important returns and a debut that could be the biggest highlights of the final WWE show of the week.

The champions on SmackDown had a great night at Backlash 2020. Braun Strowman successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against Miz and John Morrison. The SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and her best friend Sasha Banks successfully defended their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at the PPV. Before that, AJ Styles won the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown’s go-home show before Backlash, and he will now look to celebrate his first IC title reign in the house that he built.

In this article, we will discuss everything that can unfold on SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin with our preview.

#1 ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt set to return on SmackDown

Did you miss him?

As confirmed in the last episode of RAW, we will see Bray Wyatt return on SmackDown this week. He is expected to address the WWE Universe via his Firefly Fun House segment, and it will be interesting to see what he has to say after spending weeks away from the Blue brand. Bray Wyatt challenged Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship at Money in the Bank PPV, and he couldn’t take the gold away from the ‘Monster Among Men.’

He may once again start a feud with Braun Strowman, but the Creative would look to involve their history in a different way, if this feud restarts. If Bray Wyatt decides to go for the Universal Championship once again, then it would most likely mean that Strowman’s title reign is coming to an end. This rivalry has a huge potential on SmackDown, and it must be booked in a fashion that won’t undermine Strowman’s current run with the title.

It is important to note that it was Bray Wyatt who lost in the previous encounter between the two Superstars and not ‘The Fiend.’ The Creative have the option of starting a memorable storyline with The Fiend’s return on SmackDown tonight that will hopefully see its final match at SummerSlam. This is too good a chance to miss, and the Blue brand is expected to deliver.

