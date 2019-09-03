SmackDown Preview: 9-Time Champion to turn face, Reigns to give in to Bryan's demand?

Last week ended with a bang

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Preview! We're coming off the heels of a really good episode of RAW that ended with a shocking turn from a superstar who we've never seen turn before - Bayley.

The King of the Ring tournament continued and there was some controversy in one of the quarterfinal matches, meaning that the semi-finals on the RAW end will be a Triple Threat bout.

As for SmackDown, last week saw Roman Reigns expose Erick Rowan as the true attacker after showing closely zoomed-in footage from the night of the attack. The Miz continued to suffer the wrath of Shinsuke Nakamura & Sami Zayn while Kofi Kingston and Big E both suffered at the hands of Randy Orton and his new allies The Revival.

This is the penultimate episode of SmackDown Live before WWE Clash of Champions 2019 so expect to get a clearer picture of what the blue brand will be adding to the PPV in less than two weeks' time. Here's what you need to look forward to tonight on SmackDown.

#5. Will The Miz be able to counter Nakamura & Zayn?

The Miz suffered an assault again

The Miz just can't catch a break. It's clear that he hasn't had much luck since the start of the year after he lost the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Now, he is once again pursuing the Intercontinental title - the one that he made so prestigious in 2016.

However, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura have been a force that just hasn't left him alone. He's essentially been handicapped and two weeks in a row now, he's suffered a vicious beatdown at the hands of the duo.

Last week, it was Nakamura doing exactly as Sami Zayn said, further strengthening their alliance.

