SmackDown Preview: Alexa Bliss set to host a 'Mystery Guest', Reported spoiler on big title match at the go-home show before Extreme Rules (July 17, 2020)

We are all set for SmackDown’s go-home show before The Horror Show at Extreme Rules 2020 PPV scheduled for this Sunday. Ahead of the upcoming PPV, WWE will look to add to create more hype around the matches booked for the weekend.

As of this writing, the Superstars from SmackDown will be involved in two different title matches.

Firstly, Bayley will look to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Nikki Cross at Extreme Rules. In addition, her best friend and tag team partner Sasha Banks is set to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship.

On tonight's episode, we will see a title match unfold. While WWE will look to add more fuel to these storylines tonight, the show will also feature a mystery guest and the return of a popular segment.

In this article, we will take a look at a few things that can unfold on SmackDown tonight. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Mystery guest to appear on SmackDown tonight

Who could be Alexa Bliss' mystery guest tonight?

Earlier today, WWE announced via Twitter that SmackDown Superstar Alexa Bliss would be hosting a mystery guest on the show tonight. WWE haven't hinted at any names, but the graphic for the announcement suggests that the guest is a woman.

While some have suggested that Bliss’ guest is none other than her best friend and tag team partner Nikki Cross, it doesn’t really seem like a probable option. After all, WWE have no reason to keep Cross’ appearance a secret unless she is undergoing a gimmick change which is highly unlikely.

Who is the mystery guest? 🤔 @AlexaBliss_WWE promises to have #SmackDown abuzz with this week's "A Moment of Bliss" reveal.https://t.co/5bquxmN6T6 — WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2020

With that being said, this appears to be a promising segment which could see the SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and her best friend Sasha Banks show up. A brief altercation could also lead to a match, but it is important to note that both Bayley and Sasha Banks are on the match card for Sunday’s show.

Therefore, another possible outcome of this segment could be a match between the guest and the host. With Nikki Cross booked for the PPV, this would be a good opportunity to have Alexa Bliss involved in a match, even if it’s a one-off encounter.

Out of all the possible scenarios, the best one would be to see an NXT Superstar making her main roster debut. It would make for a good surprise and will definitely help in boosting the viewership of SmackDown’s go-home show before the upcoming PPV. The main roster women’s division needs interesting feuds to break the monotony and having a Superstar from the Black and Gold brand might just do the trick.