SmackDown Preview: Vince McMahon's rival to return, Popular star to be added to Extreme Rules title match?

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.34K // 02 Jul 2019, 19:38 IST

A 21-match streak ended for Kofi Kingston

So it's time for another episode of SmackDown Live - the very first one of July. Last week was interesting, but this week, there's quite a bit of anticipation because people probably think that Eric Bischoff will be handling things going forward, starting from this week.

A part of that is true. Eric Bischoff is fully expected to be present on-screen for SmackDown Live, which means that Vince McMahon's old rival will be returning. However, his role as Executive Director is expected to begin on the SmackDown after WWE Extreme Rules 2019.

Speaking of WWE Extreme Rules 2019, the card is quite impressive, though we can't really call it "stacked". The SmackDown side of things is interesting but once again, RAW superstars find themselves competing for a SmackDown title, something which can be a bit irksome for those who enjoy the brand split.

Either way, expect an extremely interesting and happening episode of SmackDown Live as we get to the build of Extreme Rules. Here's what to expect tonight!

#5. What does Eric Bischoff's arrival mean for SmackDown Live?

Eric Bischoff could make serious changes

Eric Bischoff is expected to make his presence known on SmackDown Live. It's crazy to think about it after all these years because he was the RAW General Manager and even then, that was a shock back in the day.

However, from all the reports, it seems as though both Heyman and Bischoff's vision will be implented over a long-term period, so expecting change from tonight will be nothing short of unrealistic.

What we can expect, however, is for him to appear and perhaps address the WWE Universe and let the locker room know who's in charge now. It's certainly going to be interesting to see what McMahon's old rival is up to.

