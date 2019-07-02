×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

SmackDown Preview: Vince McMahon's rival to return, Popular star to be added to Extreme Rules title match?

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.34K   //    02 Jul 2019, 19:38 IST

A 21-match streak ended for Kofi Kingston
A 21-match streak ended for Kofi Kingston

So it's time for another episode of SmackDown Live - the very first one of July. Last week was interesting, but this week, there's quite a bit of anticipation because people probably think that Eric Bischoff will be handling things going forward, starting from this week.

A part of that is true. Eric Bischoff is fully expected to be present on-screen for SmackDown Live, which means that Vince McMahon's old rival will be returning. However, his role as Executive Director is expected to begin on the SmackDown after WWE Extreme Rules 2019.

Speaking of WWE Extreme Rules 2019, the card is quite impressive, though we can't really call it "stacked". The SmackDown side of things is interesting but once again, RAW superstars find themselves competing for a SmackDown title, something which can be a bit irksome for those who enjoy the brand split.

Either way, expect an extremely interesting and happening episode of SmackDown Live as we get to the build of Extreme Rules. Here's what to expect tonight!

#5. What does Eric Bischoff's arrival mean for SmackDown Live?

Eric Bischoff could make serious changes
Eric Bischoff could make serious changes

Eric Bischoff is expected to make his presence known on SmackDown Live. It's crazy to think about it after all these years because he was the RAW General Manager and even then, that was a shock back in the day.

However, from all the reports, it seems as though both Heyman and Bischoff's vision will be implented over a long-term period, so expecting change from tonight will be nothing short of unrealistic.

What we can expect, however, is for him to appear and perhaps address the WWE Universe and let the locker room know who's in charge now. It's certainly going to be interesting to see what McMahon's old rival is up to.


1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SmackDown New Day Heavy Machinery WWE Kofi Kingston Eric Bischoff
Advertisement
SmackDown Preview: Big return after 2 years, Unexpected plans for The Undertaker? (June 25th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (25th June 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live after Stomping Grounds 2019
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (June 25)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (7th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live after WWE Super ShowDown: Big return, New gimmick
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live: Nikki wins for Alexa, Knock on Aleister Black's door
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of WWE SmackDown After AEW Double or Nothing: 2 Title changes, New feud confirmed 
RELATED STORY
3 Interesting observations from WWE SmackDown Live (May 28, 2019): 24/7 Title changes hands twice, MITB Rematch
RELATED STORY
5 Tag Teams who could win the vacant SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships
RELATED STORY
Grading SmackDown's divisions before and after the Superstar Shake Up
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us