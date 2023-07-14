SmackDown Preview: WWE to announce mega match for SummerSlam tonight? Know what's in store

SummerSlam is just a few weeks away, and the storylines are likely to shift gears this week on SmackDown. Various matches have started to shape up on the card for The Biggest Party of the Summer. This week on the Blue Brand, WWE will likely announce a huge triple threat match for the Women's World Championship between Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair.

The three women have been at loggerheads for a long time now. Bianca Belair believes that she has been robbed of her opportunity for a title shot since losing it controversially to Asuka. On the other hand, Charlotte Flair has been claiming a shot at the title after her return. Flair ultimately received a championship match against Asuka at MITB, which was interrupted by the EST.

Therefore, the two women have a mutual goal, which is to capture the prestigious title that Asuka holds. It's just a matter of moments before WWE makes the match official at SmackDown. The triple-threat match between the three top superstars could truly steal the show at SummerSlam. Moreover, WWE could add a stipulation to the match this week.

Meanwhile, Asuka will defend her Women's World Championship on this week's edition of SmackDown against Belair. The match will likely be interrupted by Charlotte Flair, which will pave the way for a mega triple threat match between the three women at SummerSlam.

Is SmackDown performing better than Monday Night Raw?

Monday Night Raw has been WWE's flagship show for decades and has had some incredible storylines in recent times. However, SmackDown has been giving strong competition to the Red Brand. Ever since coming under the Fox Network, the Blue Brand has consistently delivered some of the best shows.

Moreover, it has thrived in terms of viewership as well and has beaten Raw in many instances. The Bloodline saga has emerged as one of the most enthralling things about the brand in recent times. While Raw has some big stars on their brand, the Blue Brand has Roman Reigns and the rest of the seemingly-former Bloodline.

It has been constantly giving fans two hours of loaded entertainment. During the WWE Draft 2023, SmackDown acquired some new faces, including Grayson Waller, Pretty Deadly, and various other names. They will surely move the wagons of the Blue Brand in the coming time.

Under Triple H, both brands are performing quite well and have seen huge spikes in numbers, whether in terms of viewership or live attendance. It cannot be argued that Friday Night has performed significantly well in the last few years.