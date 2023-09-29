SmackDown Preview: WWE to test crowd reaction for top WrestleMania 40 match tonight?

WWE SmackDown will be airing from Sacramento tonight, and fans are definitely looking forward to the developing stories for Fastlane 2023. One of the feuds that has gotten the attention of the WWE Universe is John Cena vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa.

However, it’s not what’s going to air on WWE TV that will take away the prize at the September 29, 2023 edition of the WWE SmackDown. It’s the dark match that WWE has planned for the fans, and it might just be one that’ll make its way to WrestleMania 40.

As per the advertisement, the Stamford-based promotion will showcase a match between World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Intercontinental Champion Gunther. This will be a high-profile match given the popularity of both superstars, along with their dominance over the men’s division.

Expand Tweet

If the battle of the alphas is a success with the crowd, Titanland may consider building a story for the same to prominently feature The Show of Shows! It’ll be quite the sweet taste for WWE fans, as well as being convenient for the company as both champions are from WWE RAW and there won’t be any crossover.

The duo last clashed in November 2019 when Gunther was working under the name WALTER. Seth Rollins won the match via DQ.

What else to expect at WWE SmackDown?

Apart from the dark match, fans can look forward to some other interesting segments and matches.

In a title match, United States Champion Rey Mysterio will battle Santos Escobar, his fellow LWO member. Whatever the outcome, it might create cracks in the faction.

Next, Charlotte Flair and Bayley will be in action tonight after The Queen attacked The Role Model in the previous week’s show.

Expand Tweet

Finally, John Cena will need to find a partner for his tag team match against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane. The Bloodline attacked AJ Styles on last week's SmackDown, leaving The Cenation Leader without a partner.

Would you like to see a battle between the two RAW champions at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.