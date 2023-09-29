John Cena to introduce his long-time rival as his new partner on WWE SmackDown this week? Analyzing the possibility

WWE has made John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso official for Fastlane, leaving The Cenation Leader without a partner. Could the 16-time WWE Champion bring back his long-time rival from yesteryear in his battle against The Bloodline?

For those unaware, AJ Styles was initially slated to join forces with the wrestler-turned-actor, but The Bloodline put The Phenomenal One out of commission. Sikoa and Jimmy's actions resulted in Styles getting hospitalized (kayfabe), further thwarting The O.C. leader from signing the contract for the match at Fastlane next month.

Rumor has it that the company had plans to insert LA Knight into the angle last week. But the plans had to be nixed after the 40-year-old superstar tested positive for COVID-19.

There's no official word on whether Knight will be Cena's partner. However, the latest reports have suggested that he'd be returning to SmackDown tonight. Regardless, it is unlikely that The Cenation Leader would be wrestling a 2-on-1 handicap match, especially when his career is dwindling.

The unforeseen circumstances could force John Cena to announce his new partner on the upcoming episode of SmackDown this Friday. The star in question is none other than CM Punk.

The Straight Edge Superstar returning to WWE is a rumor that refuses to go away. Following his AEW departure, the speculation on his potential move to the Stamford-based promotion has been running wild.

CM Punk could be an ideal partner for John Cena if WWE runs an angle where the entire locker room refuses to step up against The Bloodline this week. Cena and Punk are friends in real life despite long-standing rivalry during their heyday.

Imagine the pop the two would get if they reunited on SmackDown tonight. The company could also plant the seeds for a blockbuster bout between CM Punk and Roman Reigns for Survivor Series, which takes place in Punk's hometown of Chicago.

John Cena has teased new tag team partner ahead of WWE Fastlane

While nothing is set in stone yet, all signs point to John Cena needing a new partner for Fastlane 2023.

A few days ago, The Cenation Leader took to Twitter to respond to a fan cosplaying the Doctor of ThugThuganomics.

"I DO need a tag team partner for #WWEFastlane... @WWE," John Cena tweeted.

Cena last wrestled a tag team match when he joined forces with Seth Rollins against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium at Superstar Spectacle in India.

With Rollins embroiled in a heated feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, it is unlikely that The Cenation Leader would receive help from someone on the red brand.

