WWE Universe predicts released Superstar will return as John Cena's mystery partner at Fastlane 2023

John Cena has been embroiled in a heated feud with The Bloodline since returning to WWE earlier this month. However, he's not the only one who has an issue with Roman Reigns' family.

AJ Styles has been at odds with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso for weeks now. Last week on SmackDown, The Phenomenal One helped The Cenation leader fend off The Bloodline during The Grayson Waller Effect segment.

During this week's episode of SmackDown, John Cena and AJ Styles agreed to join forces to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane. However, Solo and Jimmy obliterated Styles moments before their contract signing to ensure the latter doesn't make it to the forthcoming premium live event.

The O.C. leader had to be taken away in an ambulance, leaving Cena without a partner in his upcoming tag team clash against The Bloodline at Fastlane.

Interestingly, recent reports have suggested that LA Knight was originally slated to join forces with The Cenation Leader this past Friday night. But the angle had to be nixed after Knight tested positive for COVID-19.

With Styles and Knight ostensibly out of Fastlane, who will be teaming up with Cena at Fastlane?

The WWE Universe on Twitter predicted that CM Punk could make a blockbuster return to replace AJ Styles and side with John Cena. The Second City Saint has been heavily linked with a potential WWE return since his controversial AEW release earlier this month.

Assuming he's a free agent, the company could bring him back as Cena's mystery partner against The Bloodline.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Dutch Mantell criticizes John Cena's segment on WWE SmackDown

After AJ Styles was stretchered out of the arena, a vengeful John Cena returned to the ring to attack The Bloodline. However, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso brutalized The Cenation leader in a 2-on-1 situation to end the show.

Speaking on the Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell questioned whether Cena has any friends in the WWE locker room since no one came to his rescue:

"It was a long time, which means to me that John Cena has absolutely no friends in that dressing room. It used to be on some shows, some underneath guys would run out there and get the sh*t beat out of them or something, and the guy is still laying there, okay I got it."

The 46-year-old wrestler-turned-actor has never backed down from a fight in his entire career. But The Cenation Leader would need someone of his stature to overcome The Bloodline.

Will it be a returning CM Punk? Only time will tell.

Who would you like to see Cena team up with at Fastlane?