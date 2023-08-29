SmackDown star pushing for match against John Cena following WWE return

The WWE Universe is buzzing after the announcement that the 16-time World Champion, John Cena, would return to Friday Nights for seven straight weeks following his September 1 return. Now, one current SmackDown Superstar is pushing for a match with the Leader of the Cenation.

In a short post on Twitter, Hit Row's Top Dolla made it clear that he would like a one-on-one match with the future Hall of Famer. The 33-year-old star was replying to a post that asked fans who they would like to see Cena face during his eight-week return stint with the company.

Dolla would simply reply with two emojis that translate to his name.

Expand Tweet

This isn't the first time Top Dolla has called out the former champion. In December 2022, Top Dolla released a remix version of Cena's "My Time Is Now" theme song, challenging him to a rap battle.

Top Dolla claims John Cena "doesn't want to" face him in a rap battle

Earlier today, Top Dollar replied to groans from some members of the WWE Universe, who didn't seem too excited at the idea of him and John Cena having a lyrical throwdown on SmackDown.

The powerhouse of Hit Row claimed that Cena doesn't want the smoke and that the future WWE Hall of Famer even said that he's "the best rapper in the world."

"Cena told me himself that he doesn’t want to rap anymore AND I’m the best rapper in the world and that I should show y’all that… And I do every Friday on social media. One day I’ll get a chance to on #SmackDown 🔝💵," he posted.

Expand Tweet

As of right now, John Cena's only scheduled match is his tag team bout at Superstar Spectacle. He will team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a match against Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Would you be interested in Top Dolla vs. John Cena? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE