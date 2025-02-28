SmackDown star to quit WWE citing backstage frustration after losing Elimination Chamber? Potential direction explored

The upcoming edition of Elimination Chamber is set to be a stacked affair with John Cena, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul all vying for a chance to challenge Cody Rhodes for his Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41.

Among these stalwarts, Drew McIntyre has become the topic of discussion in wrestling town, especially after reports of him being upset with his direction heading into WrestleMania. If he emerges victorious, it will guarantee a world title match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, if the former WWE Champion fails to win, fans could witness a stunning twist with The Scottish Warrior perhaps quitting WWE as part of a storyline.

The promotion has earlier used storyline angles where superstars walked out of the company due to frustration over their creative direction and match results. McIntyre himself quit the company in kayfabe during his feud with CM Punk.

If the 39-year-old star suffers another major defeat, Triple H could probably incorporate his backstage frustrations into the narrative. This could lead to his brief departure from the company.

For starters, the former WWE Champion could go around attacking all of his fellow Elimination Chamber opponents, taking them down systematically. He has already had storied rivalries with CM Punk and Seth Rollins and could take both superstars out ahead of WrestleMania, putting their futures in jeopardy.

The Scottish Warrior could then also take out John Cena and put a dent in his farewell tour. As soon as he puts three huge names within the company on the shelf, he could quit before suffering any repercussions.

This could create some intriguing angles and tie in some of the biggest names in the promotion for post-WrestleMania angles.

Drew McIntyre targeted John Cena ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber

Along with Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Seth Rollins & more are other names who will enter in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. However, all other contenders acquired their spots by competing in qualifying matches, except John Cena. The 16-time World Champion did not compete in any qualifying match and entered himself into the contest during the post-Royal Rumble press conference.

It seems this decision did not sit well with The Scottish Warrior, as he apparently took a shot at the Cenation Leader. This transpired when Drew stated on WWE's Instagram post:

"All those action clips... and Cena."

His comment evidently suggests that while the Chamber qualifying matches were filled with action-packed moments, there were no clips of Cena because he never competed in one. It will be intriguing to see what unfolds when Drew McIntyre and John Cena come face-to-face inside the Elimination Chamber 2025.

