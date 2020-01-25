SmackDown star says Paige is her 'dream match' amid Royal Rumble rumors

Paige retired in 2018

Amid reports that Paige could make her in-ring return at the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble, Nikki Cross has revealed that her fellow Brit has been an inspiration to her throughout her wrestling career.

Paige signed with WWE in 2011 at the age of 19, paving the way for other British female wrestlers, including Cross, to join the company later in the decade.

Speaking to talkSPORT interviewer and Sportskeeda special contributor Alex McCarthy, Cross explained how influential Paige has been to other wrestlers and said she would like to have a “dream match” against her one day.

“I would love to see Paige [in the Rumble]. I don't like fueling rumors, but Paige, for us, was the first British woman in a long time to get signed. So when she did that, for us, and knowing her family and their wrestling career, when you see her get signed and come to America, it's absolutely groundbreaking stuff. Stuff you've never seen before.

“That relationship with the fans, you don't realize how much of an inspiration that was and how much she really paved the way for women like me. I don't like fueling rumors, but that would be my dream match.” [H/T Fightful for the transcription]

Is Paige really returning at the Royal Rumble?

Paige announced in April 2018 that she had been forced to retire from in-ring competition due to a career-ending neck injury.

The former Divas Champion is often asked about a possible return to wrestling, but she would not confirm or deny reports about a possible Royal Rumble appearance when the topic was brought up in a recent interview with Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy.

“Everyone started thinking I was going to come back at the Royal Rumble! Maybe! Who knows? No, I can't say that. Never say never. I don't know. Hopefully, one day, I'll be able to come back.”

