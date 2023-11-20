SmackDown stars to invade WWE RAW to launch a brutal attack? Exploring the possibility

The weeks leading up to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames has seen a couple of stars from SmackDown and WWE RAW show up on each other’s brands unannounced. The trend is expected to continue on the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

It is possible that Damage CTRL could show up unannounced on WWE RAW tonight to attack Becky Lynch for her involvement in the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series. The Man is the only superstar from the red brand announced for the otherwise SmackDown-exclusive Women’s WarGames match.

For those unaware, Becky Lynch answered Charlotte Flair’s call to join The Queen, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi against Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) in the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series this Saturday. All eight women were involved in a huge brawl last Friday on SmackDown.

It is worth mentioning that Damage CTRL had eliminated both Mia Yim and Zelina Vega during the show last week. Both women had been approached by Bianca Belair to join her team as the possible fourth member, only to be attacked by Bayley and her fellow team members.

Are SmackDown and WWE RAW vying for supremacy at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023?

At the time of the writing, Triple H hasn’t booked a brand supremacy match between WWE RAW and SmackDown for Survivor Series 2023. With that being said, tonight’s edition of the red brand could see the addition of the match-up.

Ideally, Adam Pearce would confront Nick Aldis for SmackDown stars showing up unannounced on RAW, prompting the two General Managers to book a traditional five-on-five brand supremacy match for WWE Survivor Series this Saturday.

Here’s the card announced so far for the premium live event below:

Gunther (c) vs. The Miz – Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark – Singles match for the Women’s World Championship

Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn & Seth Rollins vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) - Men's WarGames Match

Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Asuka, IYO SKY, & Kairi Sane) – Women’s WarGames Match

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar – Singles match

