SmackDown: Who is competing in the WWE World Cup Final tonight and what will the winner get?

The December 2, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown will feature the final match of the World Cup tournament. Not only will the eventual winner gain a gold trophy, but they will also have a chance to get gold around their waist.

This year's World Cup tournament had eight participants, with each representing a different country. Those who participated and advanced to the semi-finals were Santos Escobar, Butch, Braun Strowman, and Ricochet. The other four who lost during the first round were Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, and Mustafa Ali.

After defeating Butch in the semi-finals, Escobar has now become one of the stars to compete in the final. The same goes for Ricochet, who defeated Strowman on the previous episode of the blue brand.

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, fans will finally get to see Ricochet and Santos Escobar battle it out to determine who is the winner of this year's WWE World Cup. However, the winner's journey doesn't stop there. As shared earlier, the winner will also get a chance to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

The semi-finals for the WWE World Cup ended in chaos on SmackDown

Butch and Braun Strowman were both unsuccessful in advancing to the final of the tournament, with the reason for their defeats being eerily similar.

Butch and Escobar were in the first match of the semi-finals. The early advantage was given to the latter, but the former was quick to gain the upper hand. But all of this changed when the screen showed The Bloodline attacking their Survivor Series opponents, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre.

Sheamus and Ridge Holland, who were at ringside, rushed backstage to help Owens and Drew while Butch remained inside the ring. Now that he was alone and the rest of Legado Del Fantasma remained at ringside, the stable were able to capitalize on the distraction and Santos picked up the win.

Strowman experienced the same thing during his match against Ricochet later that night. The latter was seen getting tossed around the ring, but his luck changed when Imperium suddenly caused a distraction. Ricochet was able to capitalize on this and initiated a crucifix pin to pick up the win over The Monster Among Men.

From the looks of it, one could only wonder how the final match of the tournament will occur on SmackDown. For now, fans can only wait and see which star will eventually face The Ring General.

Which finalist would you prefer to see emerge victorious on SmackDown and face Gunther? Sound off in the comments down below!

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : Which finalist do you think will emerge victorious? Ricochet Santos Escobar 0 votes