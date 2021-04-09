SmackDown before WrestleMania Preview: Roman Reigns destroys Edge and Daniel Bryan, big title change on the cards? (April 9, 2021)

We are all set for the last episode of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 37. Several engaging storylines have dominated the Blue brand over the previous few weeks. Tonight will be the final chance for some of the top superstars to have their say before their big matches this weekend.

In addition to that, the show could confirm a few last-minute changes to the WrestleMania match card. We could also see the crowning of two new champions on SmackDown this week. Everything that transpires on the Blue brand tonight could have a significant impact at the upcoming pay-per-view. All the possibilities mentioned above will undoubtedly account for a must-watch show.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can unfold on SmackDown’s go-home show before WrestleMania.

#1 Roman Reigns has the last laugh on WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania

Roman Reigns certainly has a plan in place

Roman Reigns is headed to WrestleMania 37 for one of the biggest matches of his career. The Universal Champion will put his title on the line in a triple-threat match against Daniel Bryan and Edge. However, The Tribal Chief will look to send a message about his dominance by manhandling both Daniel Bryan and Edge on WWE SmackDown this week.

We have seen all three superstars engage in brutal confrontations in the past. Two weeks ago, Edge attacked both Bryan and Reigns with a steel chair. The Rated-R Superstar didn’t even shy away from victimizing Jey Uso. On the following episode of SmackDown, Daniel Bryan had the last laugh after attacking both Reigns and Edge.

The Universal Champion got away with the least punishment in both these SmackDown segments. However, it still managed to irk The Tribal Chief, who likes to remain in control of the situation all the time. Thus, he will look to settle the score with both his challengers on the last episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 37.

Advertisement

Roman Reigns will most likely look to brutalize Edge and Bryan in order to derail their momentum ahead of WrestleMania. He will turn to Jey Uso for assistance on SmackDown, and the latter is in desperate need to redeem himself in the eyes of his Tribal Chief. Reigns and Heyman also have a history of bending the rules to gain an unethical advantage in title matches. The duo might try to add a sneaky stipulation to the title match.

This is one of the most well-balanced feuds that we have seen on SmackDown for a while. All three superstars have an equally compelling reason to win the world title at WrestleMania. It is evident that this match will be monumental for Reigns’ current run as a heel. Hence, he will leave no stone unturned in gaining a big advantage ahead of his title match at the upcoming pay-per-view.

1 / 5 NEXT