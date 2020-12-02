Social media reacts to WWE legend Pat Patterson's death

WWE legend Pat Patterson passed away earlier today aged 79. Patterson was the first-ever WWE Intercontinental Champion in 1979. He was also the brains behind the Royal Rumble match. Patterson had an incredible impact on WWE, both inside the ring and later on behind the scenes.
Patterson even did color commentary for a short period following his retirement from the ring in 1984. During the Attitude Era, Patterson was one of Mr. McMahon's "stooges" alongside fellow WWE legend Gerald Brisco. Patterson pinned Crash Holly during his time as one of the Stooges, to win the WWE Hardcore Championship.
Patterson was a part of the RAW Reunion last year, where he pinned Drake Maverick to win the WWE 24/7 Championship. He ended up losing the title to Gerald Brisco later on in the same night.
WWE officially honored Patterson by inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.
Social media honors WWE legend Pat Patterson
A number of WWE legends and former stars have paid tribute to Pat Patterson on social media, including a touching tribute from Shane McMahon. Jim Ross and Taz also paid tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer:
A number of other current and former WWE stars and personalities also reacted:
Impact Wrestling also paid tribute to Patterson on Twitter, as did MLW's Court Bauer:
From everyone at SK Wrestling, our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.