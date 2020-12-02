Social media reacts to WWE legend Pat Patterson's death

WWE legend Pat Patterson passed away earlier today aged 79. Patterson was the first-ever WWE Intercontinental Champion in 1979. He was also the brains behind the Royal Rumble match. Patterson had an incredible impact on WWE, both inside the ring and later on behind the scenes.

Patterson even did color commentary for a short period following his retirement from the ring in 1984. During the Attitude Era, Patterson was one of Mr. McMahon's "stooges" alongside fellow WWE legend Gerald Brisco. Patterson pinned Crash Holly during his time as one of the Stooges, to win the WWE Hardcore Championship.

Patterson was a part of the RAW Reunion last year, where he pinned Drake Maverick to win the WWE 24/7 Championship. He ended up losing the title to Gerald Brisco later on in the same night.

WWE officially honored Patterson by inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

Social media honors WWE legend Pat Patterson

A number of WWE legends and former stars have paid tribute to Pat Patterson on social media, including a touching tribute from Shane McMahon. Jim Ross and Taz also paid tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer:

I can not express how crushed I feel right now with the loss of Pat Patterson. A true member of my family, mentor and dear friend.

I love you Pat.

God speed. pic.twitter.com/FdaAFnsw8m — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) December 2, 2020

Just heard of the passing this morning if the great, Pat Patterson.



True legend of the pro wrestling business.



A wonderful mentor who taught me so much.

RIP old friend. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/t61R9yCze1 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 2, 2020

Sorry to hear the sad news of Pat Patterson passing away. Pat was a really funny guy...not stop smiling & busting chops. No doubt one of the greatest finish men in the history of the business. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Hy6D2cAKrK — head honcho (@OfficialTAZ) December 2, 2020

So sad to hear of the passing of @wwe legend Pat Patterson. One of the greatest minds in the business and just an all around great guy. I will miss him and his karaoke! RIP my friend. You are a hero to many! pic.twitter.com/WXFwJ1fjkO — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) December 2, 2020

A number of other current and former WWE stars and personalities also reacted:

Rest in Peace Pat Patterson. Thank you for all that you gave to the world of professional wrestling. Rest easy sir..... https://t.co/fd0MUi0DVk — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) December 2, 2020

Never had the pleasure to meet Pat Patterson



Would have loved the chance to see him work his magic, the brain behind many a masterpiece on canvasses all over the world.



Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/TKsP4ZOUt6 — Joseph Conners #JCISWORTHY (@JosephConners) December 2, 2020

Watching Pat Patterson sing My Way with one of @TheMarkHenry’s children is still one of the sweetest memories I have. Rest easy legend. https://t.co/QLNZJYdqfr — Funch (@RonFunches) December 2, 2020

Wow - what a loss for the @wwe family. There was never a time I saw Pat Patterson backstage at a show or event where he wasn’t smiling or trying to make people laugh. Thanks for always being kind to me during our interactions. Your bright spirit will be missed. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) December 2, 2020

Impact Wrestling also paid tribute to Patterson on Twitter, as did MLW's Court Bauer:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of wrestling legend Pat Patterson. We offer our condolences to his friends and family. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 2, 2020

The sport has lost a genius in Pat Patterson. Brilliant finish man & superb bell-to–bell storyteller. A man who called it like he saw it. Also, a helluva wrestler and karaoke guy.



Pat whaling Sinatra's "Did it my way" always seemed appropriate for this trailblazer. #RIPPat — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) December 2, 2020

From everyone at SK Wrestling, our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.