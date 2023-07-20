Solo Sikoa to align with returning former IC Champion and finally turn on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Despite Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso leaving The Bloodline, their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, still stands firmly with Roman Reigns. Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso to the extent that he had to be stretchered out of the arena. While The Enforcer might not listen to reason from his brothers, he would have to do so if it came from his father, Rikishi.

Former Intercontinental Champion Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa. He has been active on social media, posting numerous cryptic messages regarding the ongoing civil war between his family members. While Sikoa will be in Roman Reigns' corner at SummerSlam in the latter's potential match against Jey Uso, the tides may turn if Rikishi returns and talks some sense into The Enforcer.

It is being speculated that Solo Sikoa will again interfere and help Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Championship against Jey Uso at SummerSlam. However, Rikishi could return to WWE and convince his son to align with himself and The Usos as they are his blood brothers instead of Reigns. This might lead to The Street Champion costing Reigns his title at SummerSlam.

Dutch Mantell believes Solo Sikoa should have already turned on Roman Reigns

In the thrilling opening segment on the July 7, 2023, episode of SmackDown, The Bloodline made their presence felt, captivating the WWE Universe. As always, Roman Reigns displayed his manipulative skills, seemingly ready to bestow the title of the next Tribal Chief upon Jey Uso.

Reigns, however, dealt a low blow to Jey Uso instead, betraying his cousin. Together with Sikoa, they unleashed a brutal beatdown on The Usos, leaving the fans stunned and the landscape of WWE forever changed. Dutch Mantell said on a recent episode of Smack Talk that Sikoa should have sided with The Usos:

"That was the point when people said, 'Woah.' It's decision time, Solo, and people wanted him to take it. And now, Triple H hears that, and the creative hears it and sees it. Now it has another facet where it can go. That was great for him so. So I loved that part when he was looking at it, and the people were looking at it, too. A million thoughts going through everybody's heads at that time. I love this," said Mantell.

Solo Sikoa has become a crucial part of the rivalry between Jey Uso and Reigns. The Enforcer's keen gaze towards the Ula Fala last week seemingly indicated that he wants to become The Tribal Chief. Maybe SummerSlam will be when he can align with his father and brothers to create a Bloodline sans the Undisputed Universal Champion.