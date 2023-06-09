Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will witness Jey Uso decide between aligning with his brother Jimmy Uso or The Bloodline. However, things may not end well for the 37-year-old star during the segment as Solo Sikoa could attack him.

While Roman Reigns had predicted that Jey will eventually fall in line, that may not be the case tonight. The odds of the former Andre "The Giant" Memorial Battle Royal winner siding with his brother seem very high. Jimmy could open his twin brother's eyes to The Tribal Chief's atrocities, resulting in Jey turning on The Bloodline.

Furthermore, recent reports have suggested that the company is planning a tag match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos at Money in the Bank. Hence, Jey could side with his twin brother on tonight's show to lay down the breadcrumbs for the rumored tag match.

While Roman Reigns is not scheduled for tonight's show, Jey choosing his brother over The Bloodline may not go down well with Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer could lay waste to the 37-year-old star and his brother Jimmy Uso to end the segment.

What else could be in store on WWE SmackDown tonight?

WWE SmackDown will come live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Apart from Jey Uso picking a side, WWE fans will also get to witness four Money in the Bank qualifying matches on tonight's show.

Bayley and IYO SKY will take on Michin and Shotzi, respectively, in one-on-one contests for a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The odds of the Damage CTRL duo winning their respective matches to qualify for the ladder match seem high.

Meanwhile, Baron Corbin and Mustafa Ali will lock horns with Butch and Santos Escobar, respectively, for a berth in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Given both Corbin and Ali have an ongoing angle on NXT, they may succumb to a loss in their respective matches on WWE SmackDown tonight.

Come what may, fans can expect an eventful and entertaining edition of the blue brand tonight.

