Solo Sikoa to begin feud with 16-time champion on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

WWE SmackDown has featured The Bloodline in its main event for years. With Roman Reigns expected to take a break, it may be time for Solo Sikoa to feud with a legendary superstar.

Jey Uso quit the company on WWE SmackDown last week after an altercation with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso. Currently, The Bloodline members will seemingly appear less frequently on television. At such time, Solo Sikoa might go after Rey Mysterio's newly-won United States Championship.

The Tribal Chief could order Solo to bring gold to the group like he previously asked The Usos to unify the Tag Team Championships. With some help from Wiseman Paul Heyman, The Enforcer may go after Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

Rey Mysterio is a 16-time champion in WWE, and a win over him would greatly benefit the young Sikoa. While it is possible, it is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed.

Solo Sikoa may not take Roman Reigns' position on WWE SmackDown soon, believes wrestling veteran

As noted above, The Street Champion might become the main champion on WWE SmackDown in his cousin's absence if he can defeat Rey Mysterio.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently claimed the 30-year-old could take Roman Reigns' position on the blue brand, but he might not be ready yet.

"Normally, one would say, 'Well, perhaps Solo gets too big for his britches' and it still might be that way. But I'm thinking for Roman to switch babyface, it would be such an earth-shaking needle-moving event that Solo is unproven as a top main event single guy and we don't really know whether he can talk," he said.

Jim Cornette has been in the business for decades. So him stating Solo Sikoa might replace The Tribal Chief is something that fans should take note of.

Over the past year, The Enforcer of The Bloodline has proven his significance and may realistically become the top heel in the company if he continues to shine on the blue brand. He could become the top star even if he doesn't dethrone Rey Mysterio.

