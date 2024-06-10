Solo Sikoa to bring in another major star to The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence? Looking at the chances

Solo Sikoa's reign of terror has brought about a massive change in The Bloodline's story. The faction, which started as a sign of family and brotherhood, has now become a union of the Samoan wrestling family and the Tongan community. Currently, The Bloodline has only Solo Sikoa representing the Samoan side, while Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa represent the Tongans.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman announced that The Enforcer would sit at the head of the table in Roman Reigns' absence. Essentially, this means that Sikoa can do whatever he wants with the faction without anyone raising an eyebrow. Well, Solo Sikoa might be looking to strengthen The Bloodline by adding another member of the Tongan community to the faction.

Recent speculation has it that Haku's adopted son, Hikuleo, will sign with WWE once his NJPW contract is over. Tama Tonga (Haku's nephew and adopted son & Hikuleo's half-brother) and Tonga Loa (Haku's biological son) have already joined The Bloodline. So, it wouldn't surprise if Hikuleo joins too once he signs with WWE. However, right now there are no confirmed reports of the pro-wrestler being in talks with the company.

The speculations surfaced after Hikuleo hugged his partner 'El Phantasmo' before leaving NJPW Dominion's press conference. This was after the duo was unable to win the IWGP World Tag Team and NJPW STRONG Tag Team Winner Takes All match. They were the first duo to be eliminated from the bout.

WWE wrestling veteran feels Paul Heyman should be removed by Solo Sikoa's Bloodline

Lately, fans have observed that The Wiseman does not share the same bond with Solo Sikoa as he did with Roman Reigns. That being said, wrestling veteran Bin Hamin believes that now is the perfect time to remove Heyman from the faction so that he can focus on his health.

"Now's the time you can do it because The Bloodline hates him. Have them take him out and give this guy eight months to go and do gut cut surgery or whatever he needs to do and then you bring him back with [CM] Punk, a 100 pounds lighter and people lose their mind, right? Like there's plenty of options to take care of his health."

Roman Reigns was initially advertised to return on the go-home episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam 2024, but new promotional material does not showcase him anymore.

