WWE News Roundup: Another legend retiring soon; Rhea Ripley wants a new faction after Judgment Day; Unfortunate Roman Reigns update

With Rhea Ripley thinking about forming a new faction, an unfortunate update on Roman Reigns' return to the ring, and MVP going through treatment for one last return before his retirement, there's much to discuss.

#1. Rhea Ripley likes the idea of a new faction

Rhea Ripley is now away from WWE, thanks to an injury she suffered during an attack by Liv Morgan.

She may take some time to return, but she's having plenty of rest away from the ring. On hiatus, judging by her recent Instagram posts, she's enjoying her time with Buddy Murphy and her two friends and fellow wrestlers, Eli Theseus and Gabriel Aeros.

A fan tweeted about the possibility of a new faction for Rhea Ripley with Buddy Murphy and her two friends. While Aeros reacted to it, re-posting it, Rhea Ripley seemed on board with the idea, liking the post immediately.

#2. Another WWE legend has said that they will be retiring soon

MVP is a true legend of the business, given his contributions during his time at WWE. As one of the most influential United States Champions of all time, even his second run saw him form a faction that would finally allow Bobby Lashley to reach the heights of his capabilities, becoming the champion.

The star has been out of action for the better part of two years. He is undergoing stem cell treatment so that he can return to the wrestling ring one last time, but he confirmed that while he would return to the ring, he would officially be retiring soon after that.

#3. Roman Reigns' unfortunate update on WWE return

Roman Reigns has been absent from the company for quite some time since his loss at WrestleMania.

While he appeared to be getting ready in his post-loss statement, the star has not returned to the ring.

The star is no longer on the listing [Credit: WWE]

He was seen training recently, but his return plans have changed. He was expected to be back heading into SummerSlam, but the names being advertised for the Go-Home show for SummerSlam on SmackDown no longer include him.

He was there on the list before, but the stars now advertised are Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Bayley, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and LA Knight.

This does not mean he will not return, but it adds more uncertainty to the equation.

