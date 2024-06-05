Major WWE return update on Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns was the face of WWE going into WrestleMania XL. The Bloodline's leader saw Cody Rhodes destroy his historic Undisputed Championship reign on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and his future has been up in the air since then. New information revealed today has provided an update on Reigns' status.

The Tribal Chief issued a brief post-WrestleMania statement but has laid low for the most part since then. Speculation on his return has ramped up as the company prepares for what looks to be its biggest summer ever, and the rumor mill picked up just last week as the 14-year veteran was seen training with a famous friend. Reigns, who turned 39 years old on May 25, was once listed for the final SmackDown before SummerSlam, which also fueled the speculation.

WWE has apparently changed plans for Reigns' return. The company and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, just released new promotional material for SmackDown on August 2, and The Head of the Table is not listed, along with several top superstars who were added.

The following names are now being advertised for the SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown: Cody Rhodes, Bayley, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair. Officials pulling Roman from the listing does not necessarily mean he won't be back by then, which is in line with the latest backstage report on his return.

Tickets for SmackDown in Cleveland, scheduled one day before the big SummerSlam PLE, will go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10am ET, via SeatGeek, but the pre-sale is going on now with the passcode UNIVERSE. General tickets will start at $35, but prices for the current pre-sale range from $50 to $1500.

WWE veteran says Roman Reigns is the G.O.A.T.

John Cena and Roman Reigns are not strangers. The multi-time champions have locked up several times over the years, and they've also teamed up in the ring.

The Face that Runs the Place is focusing on his Hollywood career these days, but he keeps up with WWE and has acknowledged that Roman is the real face of the company. Speaking to A&E for its documentary on The Head of the Table, Cena declared Reigns to be the greatest of all time.

"We only recognize something when we romanticize about it, when we look back on it. I hope there's a few more folks out out there there that can realize that Roman Reigns is a very unique individual. There's never been a performer like him. Roman Reigns, as The Tribal Chief, is the greatest of all time," John Cena said.

The leader of The Bloodline was also recently praised by Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker. The Hall of Famers believe Roman can stay at the top of WWE for as long as he wants.

