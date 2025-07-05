Solo Sikoa to bring a new leader, another new member officially added? 3 changes that could be made to MFT

Solo Sikoa shocked the world when he dethroned his former stablemate, Jacob Fatu, to win the WWE United States Championship at Night of Champions. However, he did not do it alone, as Tala Tonga (fka Hikuleo) made his long-awaited debut and Tonga Loa returned from injury to assist The Street Champion in winning his first singles title on the main roster. Sikoa revealed on SmackDown this week that the group will now be called MFT - My Family Tree.

Interestingly, a section of fans has seemingly grown tired of the extended Bloodline saga. The story has been unfolding since 2020 in various forms, with new members being added periodically. Now rebranded as 'MFT,' what changes could the creative team make to ensure it captivates the WWE Universe?

In this listicle, we shall look at 3 major changes that could be made to Solo Sikoa's MFT in the coming weeks.

#3. Tama Tonga to officially join MFT

Tama Tonga has been out of action with an injury since April. The 42-year-old star's absence during major turning points in the faction, like JC Mateo's arrival and Jacob Fatu's turn on Solo Sikoa, may raise questions about where his loyalty lies. However, with his brother Tonga Loa picking his side, Tama Tonga may soon follow suit.

Upon his return from injury, Tama could reunite with The Street Champion and officially join the MFT. It could happen during the potential rematch between Sikoa and Fatu for the US Title. Tama's unorthodox mannerisms have been very popular among fans, and his addition would surely serve to make Sikoa's faction a fan favorite.

#2. JC Mateo to be kicked out

JC Mateo (fka Jeff Cobb) debuted at WWE Backlash by aligning with Solo Sikoa and helping Jacob Fatu retain his United States Championship against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight. Sikoa brought in the 42-year-old star, as he needed the numbers game back in his favor. Mateo filled in for Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, who were out injured.

However, with the arrival of Tala Tonga and the return of Tonga Loa, Mateo's value in the faction may be compromised. The Street Champion called his stablemates his MFTs, raising a question about Mateo's place in the group. The Samoans and Tongans are known to share a storied history, leaving Mateo the odd one out.

If Solo only wants Tongans to be part of the faction, this could lead to the removal of JC Mateo. Distancing from The Bloodline drama could end up being fruitful for the former NJPW star, as he could focus on making a name for himself as a singles competitor.

#1. Solo Sikoa to bring WWE legend as the new leader

Sikoa and company, at first glance, almost seem like a complete package. However, it could be argued that the only thing the young group lacks is wisdom, something that could only come with years of experience. While The Bloodline had Paul Heyman serving as their Wiseman, the MFT currently has no one.

Considering this, Solo Sikoa could bring in his father, Rikishi, as the brains behind their muscle. The 59-year-old legend has been quite vocal about his family's booking in the Stamford-based promotion. WWE could integrate this into a storyline and have Rikishi introduced as 'The Higher Power' of the group, taking matters into his own hands after seeing the disrespect shown to his family of late.

