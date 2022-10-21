Solo Sikoa explains why WWE star does not want to face Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Solo Sikoa has given his thoughts on why Roman Reigns is unlikely to face a challenge from Austin Theory for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Theory won the Money In The Bank contract in July, which means he is guaranteed a future world title opportunity at a time of his choosing. On this week's NXT, the 25-year-old teased that he could target Bron Breakker's NXT Championship instead of Reigns' titles.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Solo Sikoa offered a possible explanation of why Theory has his sights on Breakker:

"He knows better. I'm here now. He knows better than to step up to Roman because he'll be the first person to see me." [8:27 - 8:36]

Sikoa added that the Money in the Bank holder might be tempted to return to NXT as the brand's top attraction:

"Theory can go after anybody he wants to besides Roman Reigns. He can go after Seth Rollins. I haven't seen him go after Gunther yet, but I think he knows not to go after him. I think in his mind he knows, 'I'm gonna go back down to NXT, try to choose the small fish of the ocean.'" [8:43 - 9:07]

In the video above, Solo Sikoa discussed the possibility of The Bloodline facing a reunited faction at Survivor Series 2022. He also opened up about the group recruiting new members.

Solo Sikoa has a warning for Austin Theory

This Saturday, Bron Breakker will defend his NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh at NXT Halloween Havoc.

As a former NXT Superstar himself, Solo Sikoa believes Austin Theory might struggle to dethrone Breakker as the brand's top male champion:

"Bron Breakker, he's killing it down there. I don't want him to get things twisted. Just because he's down in NXT, coming from the main roster, it ain't no difference. Those guys and girls down there are even more hungrier to get to the top spot on the main roster. So, Theory better watch out, man." [9:08 - 9:29]

Theory performed in NXT between 2019 and 2021. Although he won the Year-End Award for Future Star of NXT, the former United States Champion never held a title during his time on the brand.

Do you think Austin Theory should target Bron Breakker or Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

