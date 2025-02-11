Solo Sikoa to face 2-time AEW champion at WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring the chances

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa made headlines with his return. Making his first appearance in weeks, the former NXT North American Champion laid out Cody Rhodes. This suggests that a renewal of their SummerSlam feud is at hand, potentially culminating in a match at Elimination Chamber. But, looking towards the future and WrestleMania 41, could Sikoa end up facing a two-time AEW champion?

The answer to that question is that it's definitely possible, and although it may seem unrelated, it actually has a lot to do with Cody Rhodes. The two-time AEW champion in question is the star who was recently released by the company, Ricky Starks. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion and FTW Champion became a free agent not too long ago, and there have been rumors suggesting that he might be joining WWE.

As for what it has to do with Cody Rhodes, Starks and The American Nightmare are actually good friends. They've known each other since before their shared time in AEW, and should Starks sign for WWE, he could be introduced as Cody's new ally and protege. With that in mind, he could step up and face Solo Sikoa, and challenge him at WrestleMania 41, keeping The Street Champion busy while Rhodes handles his duties as Undisputed WWE Champion.

Of course, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation. There is no telling what the future holds for Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa, and Ricky Starks. Let alone if the latter will sign for WWE.

WWE employee believes a huge match is in the works for Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 41

Regardless of whether he faces Ricky Starks or not, Solo Sikoa will surely be a big part of WrestleMania 41. Over the last year, Sikoa has risen to the level of a main event talent, and as such, a WWE employee believes he is destined for a huge match at The Show of Shows.

Sam Roberts, on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, suggested that Sikoa could be involved in a huge match at WrestleMania against none other than his own enforcer, Jacob Fatu. He theorized that in the coming weeks, The Samoan Werewolf will lose faith in his Tribal Chief, culminating in a match on The Grandest Stage of them All.

That being said, much like the previous scenario, at this point in time it is just conjecture. The WWE Universe will just have to wait and see what Triple H and Co. have planned for April 19 and 20, 2025.

