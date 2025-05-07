Solo Sikoa to be forced to miss Backlash after WWE Superstar puts him out of commission? Exploring the possibility

WWE Backlash 2025 is on the horizon, and fans are excited about the massive matches set to take place at the premium live event. Among the other explosive matches, a massive Fatal Four-Way match was made official on SmackDown last week, in which Jacob Fatu will defend his United States Championship against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight.
This match was initially supposed to be a Triple-Threat match with McIntyre not involved. However, Solo Sikoa, while Nick Aldis was making the match official, reminded him that The Scottish Warrior should be the No. 1 contender for the title shot and that he should face Fatu at Backlash.
This led to Aldis adding the former WWE Champion to the match, making it a four-way saga, which excited the fans. While Solo Sikoa is not a part of the match, he might get involved to help Fatu retain his title at Backlash. Just to prevent this, Drew McIntyre could unleash an assault on the star backstage on the blue brand this week, which could lead to the former Tribal Chief missing this year’s Backlash PLE.
Top WWE star punished? More details HERE
Further, this could lead to McIntyre and Sikoa kickstarting a full-fledged rivalry on the blue brand, which the fans have been waiting for quite some time now. Solo Sikoa cost McIntyre an opportunity to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Clash at the Castle 2022, which has never turned into a singles feud between the men.
While The Scottish Warrior has often taken out Bloodline stars ever since, he has rarely put his hands on The Enforcer, which could change this time around. An attack on Sikoa backstage could build a massive feud between both men, with a singles match between them taking place on the first two-night edition of WWE SummerSlam 2025.
Solo Sikoa revealed that Drew McIntyre was frustrated with him following WWE Clash at the Castle 2022
Solo Sikoa shocked the world when he made his debut on the main roster to help Roman Reigns pin Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. Sikoa, in an interview on Republic World recently, revealed that The Scottish Warrior was legitimately frustrated with him that night in Wales.
“He [Drew McIntyre] was a very angry individual for me after that day. We kinda showed up in his hometown and messed up his opportunity of becoming a champion in his hometown. He got me back the following week. On my debut, I had a one-on-one with him in the main event and, I know he was pi**ed, I know he had some frustrations that he had to lead out on me," said Sikoa.
While McIntyre was frustrated, his anger didn’t turn into a feud with The Enforcer over the years, which might finally change now. Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for both men ahead of Backlash 2025.