Solo Sikoa kicked out, big names to enter the Royal Rumble? - 4 things The New Bloodline can do on WWE SmackDown

The story of The New Bloodline in WWE has been one to watch. The stable kicked off beginning immediately after WrestleMania 40. With Roman Reigns taking time away, Solo Sikoa kicked Jimmy Uso and later Paul Heyman out and recruited new members to the group.

Those new members were Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and then the indescribable, yet incredible Jacob Fatu. The fearsome foursome proceeded to dominate SmackDown, but things took a turn recently.

Solo Sikoa battled Roman Reigns over the Ula Fala and the right to be called Tribal Chief. Solo lost the match and now the status of the group is very much in doubt. Fans were hoping for news on their status last week, but things went awry.

Trending

This article will take a look at a handful of directions for The New Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown tomorrow. This includes a member being booted from the group, a different star being introduced, and Royal Rumble implications.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Below are four things The New Bloodline can do on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga could kick Solo Sikoa out

Expand Tweet

WWE Friday Night SmackDown featured a bizarre but potentially telling moment on last week's show. Solo Sikoa made his return after having been away for a few weeks and was seemingly about to speak his mind.

Instead of cluing fans in on his direction or the direction of The New Bloodline following his loss to Roman Reigns, Solo seemingly lost his nerve. As the WWE fans poured down boos upon him, he just walked away. Even Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga were clearly confused and potentially ignored by his actions.

On SmackDown this Friday, Tama and Jacob could make an executive decision and kick Solo out of the group - forcefully. While this would be shocking, it is difficult to blame them if their supposed leader has truly lost his nerve as it appears.

#3. They could introduce Hikuleo or another new member on WWE SmackDown

Instead of causing the group to grow smaller, WWE SmackDown could see a different move made instead. The New Bloodline could expand with one or multiple new members added to the stable.

The most obvious option is the monstrous Hikuleo. The bigger, but younger brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa would dramatically shake up the WWE stable. Still, there are other options too.

For example, Lance Anoa'i was announced as part of a recent WWE Performance Center class. He could be called up to join the stable given his close ties to Jacob Fatu from the indie scene. Also, he is reportedly about to be cleared following an injury.

Speaking of the indies, the company could sign someone such as Thamiko Fatu, Zilla Fatu, or Sean Maluta as part of the stable.

#2. The trio could battle LA Knight, Jimmy Uso, and Braun Strowman in a Six-Man Tag Team Match

Expand Tweet

While the status of The New Bloodline isn't clear, one thing is: Jacob Fatu is a bad, bad dude. The Samoan Werewolf has been making it his mission to still tear down and destroy WWE stars whenever he gets the chance and last week was a perfect example of that.

He and Tama Tonga laid out Jimmy Uso and LA Knight. Braun Strowman came out for the save, but if it weren't for Tama pulling The Samoan Werewolf away, the two big men were set for a major head on collision.

On Friday Night SmackDown, Solo, Jacob, and Tama could take on LA Knight, Braun Strowman, and Jimmy Uso in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. This would be a nice preview for Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend and provide for a fun match. Of course, that's if Solo can get on the same page with the others.

#1. All three active members could announce they'll be in the Men's Royal Rumble Match

Expand Tweet

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble event is almost here. The massive Premium Live Event will take place live in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 1st. As always, the show will feature the Men's Royal Rumble Match and the field is looking stacked.

John Cena and Roman Reigns have both entered the legendary gimmick match. Other big names have thrown their names into the hat too. LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Sami Zayn are all set for the 30-man bout.

On Friday Night SmackDown, The New Bloodline could reveal that all three members are also entering the gimmick match. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga going in together could mean that they have a better chance of winning if they can manage to stay united throughout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback