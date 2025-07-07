Solo Sikoa to lose the United States Championship due to a returning WWE Superstar? Chances explored

Solo Sikoa is the new United States Champion. The WWE Superstar played the trump card to defeat his former Bloodline stablemate Jacob Fatu at Night of Champions 2025.

Ad

That said, many fans expect Sikoa to have a long title reign, especially now that Tonga Loa has returned and Hikuleo (now known as Talla Tonga) has joined his faction. However, with a plethora of possibilities open, he might still lose the title fairly quickly due to the return of another former Bloodline stablemate, Tama Tonga.

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso secure the victory in a Tag Team Match against Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo. After the bout, Fatu decided to get some retribution on the United States Champion, but before he could do more harm to the champ, Tonga Loa and Talla Tonga interfered. The Samoan Werewolf and Big Jim got outnumbered and were brutally assaulted by Solo and his group.

Ad

Trending

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

The feud between Jacob Fatu and Sikoa's stable might intensify after this incident. Despite having a member of the OG Bloodline beside him, The Samoan Werewolf is still outnumbered by the faction.

This could make him bring back Tama Tonga before possibly going further to challenge the Street Champion for a rematch at SummerSlam. With Jimmy Uso and Tama beside him, in a potential match at The Biggest Party of the Summer, he could secure the win.

Ad

However, the aforementioned scenario is hypothetical, and nothing has been confirmed in this regard.

Solo Sikoa to replace JC Mateo in his group?

Solo Sikoa and his group have become one of the top factions to be reckoned with on WWE SmackDown. They seem to be stronger than ever, especially with Tonga Loa and Talla Tonga alongside him and JC Mateo. However, there is a possibility that Solo might bring back Rikishi to WWE and have him replace Mateo in his group.

Ad

It will be interesting to note that the WWE legend is Solo Sikoa's father in real life, and his last appearance in WWE was at Survivor Series 2020. That said, the United States Champion could bring more real family into his stable and replace an outsider like Mateo.

However, the above scenario is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Only time will reveal what will happen next with Solo Sikoa as the United States Champion, with his reinforced stable beside him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!