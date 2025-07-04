Solo Sikoa to replace veteran superstar with returning WWE legend in his new Bloodline? Chances explored

WWE Night of Champions 2025 saw a major title change as Solo Sikoa captured the United States Championship from Jacob Fatu. The Street Champion defeated his former Bloodline stablemate in Saudi Arabia, thanks to JC Mateo, a returning Tonga Loa, and a debuting Hikuleo, who the company renamed Tala Tonga.

The Samoan Werewolf officially left Solo Sikoa's faction on the June 20 episode of SmackDown. Before then, he had betrayed The Street Champion during the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The following week on the blue brand, Sikoa demanded that Jacob Fatu declare his love and allegiance to him. Unfortunately, the declaration didn't happen, and that led to Fatu leaving the group.

The two went on to clash in Saudi Arabia for the United States Championship, and Solo Sikoa was able to secure the victory. Currently, Sikoa seems to be stronger than ever after winning his first singles title on the main roster and having Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Tala Tonga in his corner. In an interesting possibility, he may also bring back WWE legend Rikishi and have him replace Mateo in his Bloodline.

The 59-year-old made his last appearance on the Stamford-based promotion at Survivor Series 2020. Being the alleged favorite son of Rikishi, Solo Sikoa would want to introduce his father to the faction. He could then kick out Mateo, since he is not part of the real-life Anoaʻi family.

It will be interesting to note that the veteran superstar's introduction as a member of Sikoa's stable in WWE is part of the storyline and not based on real-life connections. Having Tonga Loa, Tala Tonga, and Rikishi in his faction, Solo could eventually resurrect The Bloodline and reign as their Tribal Chief.

While the scenario might sound promising, it is mere speculation. Fans will have to wait to see what happens next with Solo Sioko as United States Champion.

Solo Sikoa to lose the United States Championship?

Solo Sikoa dethroned Jacob Fatu at Night of Champions to win his first singles title on the main roster. Unfortunately, his reign as champion may be short-lived.

The former United States Champion could demand a rematch after Sikoa had played his trump card to take the title from him in Saudi Arabia. That said, Triple H and his creative team might schedule the rematch for SummerSlam.

While The Street Champion could use the numbers game once again to retain the title, Jimmy and Jey Uso could come to the aid of Jacob Fatu in a massive twist. Jimmy Uso had interfered when The Samoan Werewolf was attacked weeks ago on SmackDown. There is a possibility that Jey could join him to help Fatu regain the title at The Biggest Part of the Summer.

However, the above angle is speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

